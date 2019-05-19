Aside from conversations about pickleball, a lot of other projects and real estate purchases continue at Chaffee Crossing.

Director interviews

Kelly Clark, Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority Personnel Committee chairman, said interviews for the organization’s executive director position will begin shortly.

There were 83 total applicants — individuals could apply for the interim and permanent director position — which gives the board a “robust” pool to choose from, Clark said.

Clark, along with a couple other members have sifted through applications, and plan to begin the formal interviewing process shortly. The personnel committee plans to use a video calling software to do visual interviews. These have been scheduled, Clark said, and the committee will be performing “several interviews” in the coming weeks.

“That process has begun and we’ve got a lot of interest in that, so we look forward to reports from you later,” said FCRA Board Chairman Dean Gibson.

The organization has been searching for a director since it removed Ivy Owen from the position in February. Owen was removed for health reasons.

Marketing Director Lorie Robertson applied for the interim director position and has not been a part of the process since the applications went live online.

121-ish acres

Approximately 71 acres near Wells Lake Road were held for the Fort Smith School District. It was long believed the land would be used for a third high school campus or its new career and technical center.

The school district, however, received a donation of land along Zero Street and Painter Lane for the center. In turn, the district decided to return the reserved parcel to FCRA.

FCRA has now approved the sale of the land, including two additional tracts, to the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education.

“(The land) will be surveyed, and this was not a price per acre,” said FCRA board member Don Keesee. “This was a price for the tract, and however that comes out, plus or minus any acreage is what it would be. It could be more or less than 71 acres.”

The college will buy the tract for $1.2 million. It will be used for additional educational, residential and retail space in the area.

“Mr. Parker hinted plans may also include a performing arts center that would include a significant outdoor venue,” said Paul McCollum, real estate committee chairman.

Also approved by the board were two tracts of approximately 47 acres and 3 acres, respectively. The larger parcel would be “used as an extension” of ACHE’s master plan, while the smaller piece would be a “bumper” for adjoining med school property.

“ACHE is ready to immediately purchase all three of these parcels of property in the total sum and amount of $2 million upon the execution of a proper buy/sell agreement,” Parker wrote in a memo to Gibson.

Other updates

FCRA received a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to replace fire hydrants and some sewer lines in the historic district. Robertson said during the marketing director’s report that work is underway to replace the hydrants.

The full project, Robertson said, must be complete by October. When it’s done, though, she said it will be “a great advantage to developers.”

The city has also begun preliminary work on phase one of the trails to connect the primary part of Fort Smith to Chaffee Crossing.

Robertson said FCRA and the city hope to have a formal groundbreaking within the “next week or so,” pending the weather forecast.

FCRA committed $500,000 per phase of construction, matching the city’s $500,000 from the ⅛-cent sales tax for Parks and Recreation. Robertson said the Arkansas Department of Transportation is also providing $500,000 through a recreational trails grant.