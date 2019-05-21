THEFTS

KINKEAD AVENUE, 5900 BLOCK: A purse valued at $35 containing $800 cash, a debit card, a checkbook, a Social Security card and a driver's license was reported stolen during a vehicle break-in. Another vehicle break-in was reported at the same location.

FRESNO STREET, 1600 BLOCK: Items valued at $450, including Hydrocodone, were reported stolen during a vehicle break-in. Two other vehicle break-ins reportedly took place at the same location.



6201 ROGERS AVENUE: Items valued at $940 were reported stolen during a vehicle break-in at Logan's Roadhouse.



SOUTH U STREET, 2000 BLOCK: Items valued at $4,500 were reported stolen during a residential burglary.



8365 ROGERS AVE.: An iPhone XS Max valued at $1,500 was reported stolen at T.J. Maxx.



NORTH 50TH STREET, 4100 BLOCK: A safe with about $50-$100 was reported stolen during a residential burglary.



COUNTRY CLUB AVENUE, 4000 BLOCK: A leaf blower valued at $500 was reported stolen.



JENNY LIND ROAD, 2900 BLOCK: Items valued at $3,800 were reported stolen during a residential burglary.



ATLANTA STREET, 2100 BLOCK: Items valued at $724 were reported stolen during a residential burglary.

NORTH 16TH STREET, 1100 BLOCK: A drill and three nail guns valued at $400 and other miscellaneous tools were reported stolen during a residential burglary.

13 P ST. N.: A weed eater valued at $300 was reported stolen during a vehicle break-in at the P Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

RIVERFRONT DRIVE, 2500 BLOCK: A purse, cellphone and about $300 were reported stolen during a robbery.

EUPER LANE, 5800 BLOCK: $75 in change and other items were reported stolen during a residential burglary.

4400 MIDLAND BLVD.: A custom saddle valued at $6,000 was reported stolen at Kay Rodgers Park.

NORTH 31ST STREET, 2100 BLOCK: Items valued at $43, including 56 Clonazepam pills, were reported stolen.

6700 U.S. 71 S.: A refrigerator valued at $500 was reported stolen during a break-in at Clayton Homes.

NORTH 32ND STREET, 3600 BLOCK: A leaf blower valued at $700 was reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH E STREET, 1900 BLOCK: A bed and miscellaneous clothing valued at $3,700 were reported stolen.

SOUTH U STREET, 4700 BLOCK: $3,010 and other items were reported stolen during a residential burglary.

SOUTH 24TH STREET, 5100 BLOCK: A wallet valued at $30, a driver's license and a bank card were reported stolen.

5721 ROGERS AVE.: Miscellaneous clothing valued at $1,500 was reported stolen at Burlington.

SOUTH 34TH STREET, 5000 BLOCK: A window AC unit valued at $1,100 was reported stolen.

NORTH 33RD STREET, 1800 BLOCK: A handgun valued at $100 was reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her boyfriend grabbed her by the throat.

JENNIFER DENISE KILPATRICK OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, criminal trespass and first-degree criminal mischief, $1,000 or less.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

THOMAS W. JONES JR. OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of 2-10 grams of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

SIMON CHAVEZ-RODRIGUEZ JR. OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

MICHAEL EDWARD FALLEUR OF MULDROW was arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

MICHAEL KEITH BRASCH JR. OF POCOLA was arrested on suspicion of breaking or entering - building, structure or vehicle and public intoxication.

AUSTIN JAMES PESTER OF VAN BUREN AND MICHAEL EDWARD-PAUL PEOPLES OF FORT SMITH were arrested on suspicion of breaking or entering - building, structure or vehicle.

JOSHUA TAYLOR TALLEY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, on a felony residential burglary warrant, a warrant for theft of property more than $1,000, a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant and a misdemeanor assist outside agency warrant.