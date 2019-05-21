Hot Springs Village police received one more bear report this week.

Also, the public is reminded that under state law, people may not disrupt a public meeting, and should follow guidelines for public discussion. Also, when windshield wipers are in use, state law requires headlights.



May 5

Police received a report of the smell of cannabis in the pickleball area near the playground, but a responding officer could not detect the smell.

A deer died on DeSoto Boulevard, near Los Lagos.

A dark Ford car failed to check in at the East Gate at 8:26 p.m.

An officer went to a 911 hangup call from a business in the 4100 block of Highway 7 at 11:20 p.m. The caller said he saw vehicles loitering in his lot, and partially dialed 911 in case he needed it, but the visitors left when asked. The caller said he did not realize he had actually contacted 911.

May 6

An apparently malfunctioning Danville Gate struck a Ram pickup’s running board. An officer checked the driver’s POA gate card and it was valid. A POA employee said loop detector appeared to be malfunctioning.

An officer checked on a Llana Lane home.

Two dogs were loose in the West Villena Drive area.

A motorist reported seeing a limping bear at 8:05 p.m. on DeSoto Boulevard, near Minorca Road.

May 7

An officer traffic controlled traffic at 8:30 a.m. while the POA repaired East Gate street lights.

A resident in a wheelchair exited Good Samaritan’s front office door at 4:22 p.m. May 6, and was outside three minutes.

A worker driving on Sabiote Lane at 10:16 a.m. said his steering wheel locked, causing him to run off the road. But a witness said the man started up at high speed and destroyed several landscaping trees and knocked over stones. Damage: $50. The officer told the driver he could not drive a defective truck, and it was towed.

The mother of Cordoba Way dog owner was cited at 11:01 a.m. with violation of the Garland County dog ordinance.

A Barcelona Lane resident said a 5’8” white man with tattoos, wearing a tank top, told him he was selling tools to get gasoline money to drive to Florida. He was driving a black Nissan Altima with Texas plates. The resident saw multiple cordless Milwaukee power tools in the back seat, and declined the offer. The man said he had a relative on Alarcon Way.

A Mazda van ran off Palma Way near Banolas Lane while the driver was reaching for coffee at 10:30 a.m. It traveled 63 feet off road, hitting a tree 5 feet from the road. The driver reported it at 12:35 p.m. Damage: $3,000.

A Villager said another woman told her, “I’m watching your house.” The victim had testified on May 1, and the suspect had made her displeasure known in court, the report said.

After a report of three boys on the Balboa spillway, Villagers near the spillway said they had not seen anyone in or near it.

A Zarpa Way boat dock owner said he moved it 30 yards out in the lake at the lake department’s request for dredging.

An unwanted ex-boyfriend, who also lives in the Village, came visiting at 7:24 p.m.

A worker took a Villager’s dark-green 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 four-door pickup and and $2,000 the resident had loaned him for a repair, leaving at 6:15 p.m.

May 8

Dogs were reportedly barking on Alina Lane at 2:06 a.m.

A white Nissan Rogue reportedly tailgated in the East Gate at 3:34 a.m., and was last seen headed westbound DeSoto near Diamante

Officers found a stolen Ford Focus in a wooded area near Goathill Road at 11:04 a.m. Hot Springs Police Department investigators came to the scene.

A 24x36-inch bluebird flag on a 45-inch wooden pole was reported missing at the intersection of Tiburon Way and Levantino Drive at 11:56 a.m. Loss: $30

A man working on an old water plant tower on Mesero Way fell from ladder inside the tank at 1:18 p.m. LifeNet, fire department and police personnel aided the victim, who was taken to a Hot Springs hospital.

A vehicle at Madrid Way and Inca Lane backed into a utility box at 2:28 p.m. Damage: under $200.

Jacob O’Bryan, 38, Little Rock,was picked up at a Toledo Drive home at 5 p.m. on a warrent for a parole violation on a Pulaski County possession of a controlled substance charge.

Police went to a family disturbance on Pryennees Circle at 5:53 p.m.

A white Toyota with Louisiana plates failed to check in properly at the West Gate at 7:47 p.m. and drove to a Sierra Drive home. An officer drove to the house and told the resident and guest how he should check in.

An Alina Lane resident heard barking dogs at midnight and thought he possibly heard a large animal walking.

May 9

At a Ponferrada Way estate sale, all but one customer parked on the correct side, and she was asked to move.

A white Chevrolet Colorado with an expired pass did not stop at the West Gate at 10:33 a.m., but drove directly to the POA to buy a pass.

A tree-cutting crew at Aragon Way and Carmona Road left only a narrow passage, but the report said the tree was leaning on a power line and the crew had parked in the best-possible spot.

A Village restaurant said a female Villager had been loud and used vulgar language while threatening staff.

An officer caught a bat inside a Fresca Lane home at 10:16 p.m., and it was sent to animal control for routine tests.

May 10

A Matamoroe Way resident found a BB-sized hole in a vehicle’s window glass at 7:05 a.m. It occurred sometime after after 5 p.m. May 9.

A 2011 Kia Sorento overturned at 7:07 a.m., ending upright facing west in the westbound lane, while eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard at Diamante. Damage: $15,000.

A black Ford F-250 with company name failed to check in at the West Gate

A Frontera Circle man said he allowed his former girlfriend, who has a no-contact order on him, to spend Thursday night with him at his parent’s home. But she took his 32-inch Sanyo flatscreen TV, a Roku recorder, extension cord and 2 DVDs. Loss: $160

May 11

Several church members reportedly have received fake texts claiming to be from a Village pastor requesting a $500 Google Play gift card for a friend battling cancer. When a member called the pastor, he said to call police.

A white Chevrolet Impala failed to check in at the West Gate at 9:46 a.m.

Police investigated a juvenile report.

Someone may have thrown a rock into a windshield on a vehicle that was northbound on Ponce de Leon at a small clearing just before Cloaca Lane. An officer found fresh shoe prints in the area, but the driver did not actually see a person.

May 12

Police received a report of horse in Highway 5, east of East Gate at 6:44 a.m., but it was not found.

A fawn deer with severe facial woods died near La Mancha Way on Tajo Circle.

A Levantino Drive 911 hangup call turned out to be children playing with a phone.

May 13

Police received a report of dogs barking on Joya Lane.

A deer collided with a 2015 Nissan Sentra on DeSoto near county line. The deer later died. Damage: $900.

A motorist said a mower threw debris on Balearic, close to Miranda Lane, shattering rear door window glass at 9:37 a.m.

Someone dumped a mixture of concrete and asphalt on Terlingua Drive, close to Deposito Pass.

A silver Chevrolet truck with an out-of-state plate reportedly was driven erratically near Pamplona Way.

A worker on Celestial Lane accidentally dialed 911 from a pocketed cell phone around 12:51 p.m.

The driver of a white Ford F-150 yelled to West Gate staff at 4:06 p.m. that he was going to Balboa Golf Course, but the truck was not found there.

The driver of a 1997 Ford Explorer who said she was looking for a friend’s street while westbound on DeSoto Boulevard at 5:02 p.m. rear-ended a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette waiting to turn onto Ponce de Leon Drive. The report did not specify any damage.

An officer who stopped a white Honda Pilot on Rio Place at 7:25 p.m. cited the driver for failure to obtain registration and driving on a suspended license.

May 14

Failing to check in at the West Gate were a maroon GMC SUV with Texas plates at 9:27 a.m. and a black Audi SUV at 12:24 p.m.

An officer controlled traffic on Santa Maria Road at Tomisa Way at 1:47 p.m. while a POA contractor cut a tree down.

A red truck that was westbound on Segovia Drive knocked down a mailbox around 2:25 p.m., damaging the post but not the box.

A gray Nissan Altima failed to check in at the East Gate.

A white Ford Crown Victoria driven by a large man reportedly was “cutting doughnuts,” or driving rapidly in circles, at Balboa Beach.

After multiple reports from Highway 7 about an erratic driver in a blue Honda Pilot on Highway 7, an officer saw it crossing the fog line and even onto the shoulder and stopped it just past Seville Lane. The driver was talking on her cell phone with her grandchildren, and said she would put the phone down until she got home.

May 15

A large carpet piece fell on DeSoto between Fresno and Cortez and was reported at 12:25 a.m.

A white Chevrolet pickup failed to check in at the West Gate at 7:57 a.m.

A white Honda Pilot was reportedly driven erratically near Emerado Way at 9:16 a.m.

A Villager received a fake $2,150 Capital One Bank check and received instructions via SS International Survey on how to complete the transaction. The recipient realized it was a scam.

Police went to a disturbance on Palacio Circle.

After a 911 hangup call from the Mountainside Church area, an officer drove to the church, but no one was there.