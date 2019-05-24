While many may be choosing to forget the struggles of the Eagle football program this past season, those in the program remember clearly and have put in work every day to get better. Paris struggled to adapt to a new system under first-year Head Coach Tyler Clark. With Clark being hired late in the process, well after all spring activities and workouts last year, it was a short offseason. Since season’s end, coaches and players have focused on getting better, more fluid in the offense.

Paris will have a good group of sophomores moving up and it should make a difference. They adapted better a year ago, and many will have the opportunity to contribute immediately. One point of emphasis that should be noticeable is in the receiving corp. Clark said they have shown significant progress at hauling the ball in, something that hurt them a year ago. The community will get their first chance to see the Eagles Friday night at 6 p.m. when they host their Blue-White Spring Scrimmage. Admission for the Spring Game is a towel or a monetary donation to the Quarterback Club to help with supplies for the upcoming season.