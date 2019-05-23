The Lady Eagles have been riding the hot hand of Senior Pitcher Sydney Ward through the State Tournament. She has been stellar throughout. Their semifinal matchup saw them face on elf the hottest hitting teams in the postseason in Genoa Central. While Paris has had a stellar regular season, Genoa Central was barely a .500 team entering the postseason but got hot at the plate at the right time. With the game postponed, Genoa Central stayed over the weekend in Harrison, but Paris was only about half the distance from home and decided to make the trip back, electing to leave early Monday morning. Bus trouble delayed their arrival, but they arrived just in time for the game.

Head Coach Donald Hart went with the hot hand, and Ward took the mound. Genoa Central jumped out with a two-run lead in the first inning, adding one more in each of the next two innings. Paris put up one in the third and another in the fifth but dropped the game 5-2. The Lady Eagles finished with an astounding 28-7 record and a conference title under their belt. They also set another mark, as the duo of Ward and Jadyn Hart finished second in the nation in strikeouts, amassing 456 during the season. Paris will look to replace three seniors in the starting lineup but have a very talented group of underclassmen ready for the challenge. Look for them to be in the mix next season with Hart in the circle and lots of eager young players looking to make their mark on a championship caliber program.