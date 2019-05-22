The Paris Area Chamber of Commerce is honoring teachers and staff of St. Joseph’s Catholic School and the Paris School District this month for Teacher Appreciation.

Teacher Appreciation Week was recognized the week of May 6 -10 but to better serve the teachers and staff of Paris the PACC waited until testing was over for the district to show appreciation.

“Our teachers give so much all year of their own time and money. No one truly knows how much a teacher spends out of their own pockets to make their classrooms successful, and for that, they deserve so much more than we can give them.”

The Paris Area Chamber of Commerce organizes a teacher appreciation event for both St. Joseph's school. The PACC will start off Teacher Appreciation by providing door prizes and giveaways for the Paris School District teachers and staff during their lunch provided by the school, which will be held on May 23.

The PACC also organizes a breakfast for the St. Joseph’s staff which will be hosted at the Grapevine on May 28 and provided by Paris Insurance Group.

The Paris Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tonya Baumgartner said, “We want our teachers to know they are appreciated and loved by the community. We hope to attract the best educators to our area and grow a healthy community through our schools.”

Last year the PACC sold yard signs for Paris residents and businesses to display each May during Teacher Appreciation to show support for the area educators.

Baumgartner said that the PACC had a deadline for May 15 for prizes but is currently still taking gifts and donations for teachers.

“I will take them [donations] as long as I can. I may not get the business listed on banners if they donate last minute.”

The PACC currently has 30 teacher gifts so far compared to last year of 60 gifts. Last year the PACC hosted an event at First National Bank Community Center and various businesses donated prizes decorated tables for those being honored.

“We partner with so many wonderful community leaders to make this happen each year. It has evolved over the years and changed a few times. The businesses are happy to give and we appreciate that.”

If you would like to donate door prizes for the events, call Tonya Baumgartner at 479-963-2244.

“They are the leaders that often don't get the recognition they deserve. If I could get a car donated and give that away, I would. This is something I get to do each year that is so much fun and I am proud to be part of it.”