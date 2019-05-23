The Myers family is hosting a Celebration of Life for Carl "Sonny" Myers on Sunday May 26th, at 4pm at the residence of Carl and Francis Turner at Havana Arkansas. Friends who want to take part in this celebration are welcome to attend.
