Governor Asa Hutchinson has proclaimed a State of Emergency for Arkansas and ordered the National Guard to deploy rescue teams to brace for record-breaking flooding that is anticipated over the next several days along the Arkansas River.

Yesterday, Governor Hutchinson directed Arkansas National Guard General Mark Berry to deploy 26 members of the Arkansas Guard and two high-water-rescue teams to be stationed in western Arkansas by Saturday morning and to move southeast with the floodwaters.

"I have ordered two [National Guard] high-water teams to western Arkansas tomorrow as the Arkansas River is likely to crest at record levels," Hutchinson wrote on Twitter. "I will deploy more soldiers as needed."

The Arkansas River is expected to crest at record levels this weekend and continue through next week.

The US Army Corps of Engineers warned the population to keep away from the river during the Memorial Day weekend, and the Governor encourages Arkansans to stay alert of warnings from local emergency management officials.