The latest Ouachita Speaker Series event featured Dan Olmsted, research historian from the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana. The museum is the number one attraction in New Orleans and considered by many to be the best of the best of war museums.

As research historian, Olmsted’s goal is to share the history of World War II and what it took to win it. In previous years he has traveled to Hot Springs Village to interview our World War II veterans for the Museum’s oral history project.

Specially seated in the Woodlands Auditorium’s first row, with spouses or family, were HSV World War II veterans Al Lewis, Troy Braswell, Wes Soerens, Sam Padfield, Craig Voltz, Jack Dobbs and Miles Stepal.

Introducing the veterans was retired U. S. Army Major General Tom Arwood who praised the men for their years of service over 70 years ago.

Olmsted began his presentation with telling about the Museum, which began simply as the D-Day Museum back on June 6, 2000. Since then it has grown to cover several city blocks with pavilions like the U.S. Freedom Pavilion which is filled with period vehicles and airplanes which are suspended from the ceiling. And there’s more to come, like the Higgins Hotel and Conference Center, and Liberation Pavilion, scheduled for opening in 2023.

Why is the Museum in New Orleans? Because of Andrew Higgins, who built 50,000 LCD landing craft there, which then-General Dwight Eisenhower said was the single most important craft for the invasion of Europe. “Start your visit with our movie, ‘Beyond All Boundaries.’ It’s a 4-D theater made just for the movie. It sets the stage for what you’ll see in the Museum,” said Olmsted.

Oral histories are also a big part of the Museum. Olmsted and others have thus far collected 10,000 oral history stories, so visitors can hear from those who participated in this global war.

Olmsted said the war was an enormous event, killing somewhere between 50 and 85 million people, mostly Russian and Chinese civilians (Editor’s note: the U.S. had roughly 409,000 killed in World War II).

He added that beyond the men and women who fought the war, industry and technology won it, citing the Manhattan Project (creation of the atomic bomb) as an example.

Strategies changed during this time, like Germany’s “Blitzkrieg” (lightning war) and that propaganda was also a factor in convincing large numbers of people of something as truth when sometimes it was not.

Innovation was also a part of the win. Examples being newer tanks, the M-1 Garand rifle, Jerry cans (a Hitler idea) to haul gasoline and even duct tape.

On the seas, our Navy had 23 aircraft carriers for the fighting in the Pacific Theater of War, far more than the Japanese. And submarines like USS Barb with new sonar and depth charges to counter the German submarine “wolf packs.”

From the field of medicine came the use of penicillin and battlefield blood transfusions, something never done before.

In the air were many types of aircraft like the P-51 Mustang fighter and B-17, B-24 and B-29 long-range bombers who took the war to the Japanese homeland.

Tactical and strategic bombing campaigns took place. Tactical, as in providing air cover over the battlefield, and strategic, like the bombing of cities to take out the enemy’s ability to fight.

And of course there was America’s use of the first atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, then another bomb three days later on Nagasaki. Soon after came the Japanese surrender, which meant U.S. Forces would not have to invade the country, thus saving an estimated million lives.

The Museum now has a service in which they help families discover records about their veteran loved ones.

The Museum is located at 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. For more information call 504-528-1944 or visit nationalww2museum.org.