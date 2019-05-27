NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) activated to Level I at 8 a.m. today in response to rising water levels and expected flooding along the Arkansas River. The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) anticipates that the SEOC will remain at Level I beginning at 8 a.m. each day for the duration of the expected flooding.

ADEM has received requests from the majority of the impacted counties for sand, sandbags and sand bagging machines. The U.S. Corps of Engineers has provided two sand bagging machines and Arkansas Department of Corrections has provided inmates to fill sandbags.

In order to meet the demand for sand bags, ADEM reached out to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) to borrow additional sand bagging machines. The Missouri and Tennessee National Guard are lending three sand bagging machines to Arkansas for counties to use. The five sand bagging machines are being sent to counties as they prepare for the flood waters.

EMAC offers assistance during governor-declared states of emergency through a system that allows states to send personnel, equipment and commodities to assist with response and recovery efforts in other states.

The following is a list of current conditions in affected counties as of 6:00 p.m. May 27, 2019:

Chicot County - The County has verbally declared.

Conway County – The County has verbally declared. Residents of homes in low lying areas have been encouraged to evacuate. Levees are being inspected for seepage and repairs as needed. All levees are being patrolled with drones.

Crawford County – The County has verbally declared. Sheriff's Office is notifying residents in the area to evacuate low lying areas including several RV parks in the area. Livestock have been evacuated from the impacted areas. The Field of Dreams Sports Complex has moved all of their equipment in anticipation of the flooding.

Desha County – The County has verbally declared. Sandbags are being filled in anticipation of flooding.

Faulkner County – The County has verbally declared. One shelter is open at this time. It is located at 10 Lower Ridge Road, Conway 72032. Pets will be housed in a separate facility close to the shelter. Residents in low lying areas are being encouraged to evacuate. Officials are currently checking Lollie Levee for weak points. Sand bagging operations are ongoing. Roads are being closed due to flood waters.

Franklin County – The County has verbally declared. An evacuation zone was established by local officials and persons within that zone have been evacuated. A number of parks and roads have been closed due to flooding. Sand bagging operations are taking place in south Ozark.

Jefferson County – The County has verbally declared. Pine Bluff Regional Park, Tar Camp Park, Island Harbor Marina and Rising Star public use area have been evacuated. Others living in low lying areas have been advised to evacuate. Due to a predicted increase in flood levels, county officials are estimating that more residents will be impacted by higher waters. Two shelters have been opened. Swan Lake VFD is located at 11997 Highway 88 in Altheimer. Wright- Pastoria Shelter is located at 8550 Surrat Road in Wright.

Johnson County – The County has submitted a Written Declaration. The County’s Emergency Operations Center is currently activated at a limited level. Levees are being inspected. Flooding is expected in forested and agricultural areas.

Logan County – The County has verbally declared. The county is encouraging voluntary evacuations in areas where flooded roads might cut off travel to and from residences. There are residences that are flooding and occupants have voluntarily evacuated. Displaced residents are being directed to a shelter open in Ft. Smith.

City of North Little Rock – The City has verbally declared.

Perry County – The County has submitted a written declaration. The Toad Suck Park area has been evacuated. Officials are going to residents houses in the area and advising them to evacuate. No mandatory evacuations have been made. Sand bags are being filled to use for anticipated flooding.

Pope County – The County has verbally declared. Visitors to RV parks in low lying areas are being encouraged to leave. State Highway 105 has been closed due to flooding. Drones are being used to patrol levees.

Pulaski County – The County has verbally declared.

Sebastian County – The County has verbally declared. The Red Cross has opened one shelter at Evangel Temple. The shelter is located at 1110 South 12th Street, Ft. Smith 72903. Sand bagging operations continue. Due to water inundation, county officials have transitioned from a proactive to reactive stance.

Yell County – The County has verbally declared. County officials continue to review plans and adjust as more information becomes available.

Local disaster declarations are an administrative tool that allows the jurisdiction to request disaster resources and assistance from other jurisdictions, including the State of Arkansas.

Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared a State of Emergency in Arkansas ahead of the anticipated flooding as an additional tool to provide disaster resources.

Citizens affected by this flood event should take all safety precautions and follow the advice of local officials. If property damage occurs, and if it is safe to do so, take pictures of the damage. Citizens can contact their local Office of Emergency Management to determine what preparedness measures they should take.