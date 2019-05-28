Two local fire departments were awarded funds to go toward the purchase of new equipment.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson presented grants totaling $586,633.14 to 49 cities and counties throughout Arkansas at a May 16 ceremony at the annual Arkansas Rural Development Conference at the Hot Springs Convention Center, according to Arkansas Economic Development Commission news releases. The Hackett Fire Department received a $14,038.84 Rural Community Grant to purchase new radios while the Huntington Fire Department received a $4,714 Rural Community Grant to purchase new fire hoses for their pumper trucks.

Rural Services grants fall into one of three programs, the release states. These include the Rural Community Grant Program, the County Fair Building Grant Program and the Arkansas Unpaved Roads Grant Program. All require a 50 percent matching grant to be eligible for the programs.

A total of $325,459.58 was awarded to 32 cities and counties under the Rural Community Grant Program. Applicants from incorporated towns with a population of less than 3,000 and unincorporated rural areas are eligible for up to $15,000 in matching funds under the program for community development and fire protection projects. A total of $45,804.56 was awarded to 13 counties under the County Fair Building Grant Program and a total of $215,369 was awarded to four counties under the Arkansas Unpaved Roads Grant Program.