Wednesday, May 22 was a big day for the residents of Logan County, with the dedication of the new Logan County Sheriff's Office and Detention Center.

The parking lot was packed for the ceremony, with numerous public officials and county residents who were there to share the pride and tour the new facility including Paris Mayor Daniel Rogers, former Sheriff Boyd Hicks, Judge Ray Gack, Sheriff Jason Massey, 15th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Tom Tatum and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston.

The discussion for the new jail began in 2016 with the actual groundbreaking in 2017 taking approximately a year and a half to complete.

The new facility can hold 100 prisoners, while the old jail could only hold around 34, and was completed on a budget of $12 million which was funded by a half-cent sales tax that will eventually expire.

Judge Ray Gack called the dedication ceremony a historic moment for the Logan County.

“We are here today to make history.”

Judge Gack said that many people have had their hands in the building, starting with the voters all the way to the construction manager.

“It’s not just my jail or a sheriff’s jail, it’s Logan County’s jail, everybody’s jail.”

Former Sheriff Boyd Hicks said the new detention center has been a long time coming.

"Six years ago I announced I was going to run for sheriff and I immediately told people if you vote for me we are going to need a new jail.”

Hicks said that there was a lot of people running around stealing and doing things they shouldn’t have that needed a place to stay when they were caught but with limited beds at the jail that wasn’t an option.

“I had people telling me not to say we needed a new jail if I wanted to win sheriff, and I told them I didn’t want to be sheriff if we don’t get a new jail,” said Hicks.

Hicks said that a new jail provided a safe place for the employees to work and a safe place for the inmates.

“We had many people tour the old jail to see the current conditions, and I did not have one single person come out after the tour that did not say a new jail was not needed. All I wanted was to see the light at the end of the tunnel and that day has come.”

Sheriff Jason Massey said the new building is not only larger but more efficient.

"Everything is going to be done within the walls. Once the inmate is transported to the facility, everything happens within the walls, nobody goes outside."

Massey said that the decision to make the new jail an inside only facility was for the safety of the public and to the employees.

"The advantages of this facility is that it is so much more secure with not allowing inmates outside the walls for any reason,” said Massey.

Massey said that in the current jail, people come by and throw drugs over the fence and that one inmate had escaped by climbing over the razor fence.

“It all came down to safety. Inmates are booked here, they have their court hearings here and they have open recreation space that provides fresh air by vents and skylights for sunshine.”

15th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Tom Tatum said that the new jail would not have been possible without the voters of Logan County.

“This [jail] will enable us to get more people off the streets that are causing problems and make our community make safer.”

Tatum said that one of the most interesting features of the jail is the ability to hold court inside, which will allow inmates not to be transported throughout the community.

“This will allow the county to save money and also the court system.”

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston said that commends Logan County of the beautiful facility and it not only provides accommodations for the employees, but it also benefits the community as a whole.

“When you can put a young man or woman in here [jail] for a few days or season, most reasonable people do not want to come back, which benefits the county.”

During the week of May 13-17 residents and guests were invited to take tours of the new facility that drew in over 300 people.

Massey said that employees are currently being trained and that they should be moved into the new jail within the next few weeks.

Guests were invited to stay after the dedication for additional tours and refreshments.