Newport Elementary School Celebrated the graduation of the Kindergarten Class on Monday, May 20th at 6:30 pm. The 2019 class graduated 90 students, which will move to the 1st grade in the fall. The graduates entered to Pomp and Circumstance by Edward Elgar. Following the Awarding of Diplomas, the Kindergarteners performed I’m Growing Up and Kindergarten Graduation.

Graduates include (Mrs. Baumgarner’s Class) Caleb Brown, Christopher Clark, Zh’niya Cox, Ivory Cunningham, Cayden Dukes, Audriana Gomez, Sha’Reese Hampton, Camry Havens, Keeton Lucas, Oliver Scoggins, Nathaniel Snider, Charlie Turner, Harriona Turner, Marshall Cowen, (Mrs. Haigwood’s Class) BraylynnBoyce, Caleb Brandt, Kason Calamese, Logan Carraway, Brianna Elston, Jacob Engler, Linden Gilliaum, Leotis Gist, Aubree Gladney, Ne’Ijay Hall, kemone Holman, Savannah Lassiter, Alice Pettie, Coleson Solis, Adan Teran, Anna Grace Thaxton, (Mrs. Miller’s Class) Camia Davis, Jade Franzen, DaVinci Friar, Sawyer George, Judah Haigwood, Norah Haigwood, Bentley Malone, Landrey McCain, Warren McGee, Corey Moore, Jaycee Morgan, Kayden Morrow, Lila Nicholson, Lana Simpson, Presley Thaxton, Moral Tho, Niara Williams, (Mrs. Simpson’s Class) Jace Balch, Jayden Balentine, William Brannon, Drake Clark, Kensleigh Cox, Amani Elston, Emma Engler, William Gonzalez, Jaxon Hadlow, Aubrey Havens, De’tayvon Lauderdale, Audreana Rodriguez, Shayla Short, Jayceon Spearman, Aiden Wakefield, Kaylean Wallen-Matteson, Zavenia Warren, (Mrs. Smithnieks’ Class) De’Shaw Bradley, Kylen Briggs, Rubi Cenobio, Jade Harrell, Kelci Johnson, Bryan mendez, Elbery Sneed, Bryson Wallace, Kamyla White, Ashlynn Wynn, (Mrs. Swindle’s Class) Mason Bryant, Lazarius Combs, Jer’Veah Craig, Treasure Denton, Miley Emery, Deljuawin Hardaway, Braley Havens, Bellia Hickman, Elijah Homer, Kynlee Newcomb, Lily Reed, Jayden Scott, Kamiyah Thomas, David Tubbs, Simmiya Whitfield, and Leyonna Williams.