As the Razorback Baseball season heads to the postseason, the memories of what could have been a year ago still haunt most Hog fans. People talk about what they were doing when the ball dropped, realizing just how close it felt to a National Championship. Just how close was it?

As I sat in the camera well of game two in Omaha, the anticipation was overwhelming. ESPN crews are giving directions to the media about who to look after the dog pile, lining up the stage in the tunnel with the trophy in sight. From the third base side, I never saw the ball drop. But we all knew something had happened. The air left the stadium, and Arkansas never recovered.

Now, everyone is looking for the signs of the agony suffered last year to show up this season, with a merely an impressive team. I believe there are two major factors as to why we have not seen a shoulda, coulda, woulda hangover.

The first is the youth of this team. Freshman and new faces are all over the field. Few contributors from that season are back, and the ones who carry strong leadership qualities. Guys like Dominic Fletcher and Isaiah Campbell would be a welcome addition to any roster in the country. How mentally strong is Campbell? He didn’t finish an inning in a start in Omaha but came back this year to have an SEC-leading ten wins and anchor a staff that would win the SEC Western Division.

Trevor Ezell transfers in for a senior season and has been stellar on both sides, filling a void at first base while slugging a hefty bat. By the way, there is only one other senior on this roster, catcher Zac Plunkett, who has seen limited time because of the emergence of sophomore Casey Opitz, possibly the best defensive catcher in the league. The roster is over half freshman, and they shine.

Arkansas has 20 freshmen on the roster, and for perspective, the talent has been amassed under the 11.3 scholarship regulation of the NCAA. Most players are there on partial or no athletic scholarship. From the bullpen to the outfield, Arkansas has significant depth. Connor Noland has evolved as the number two starter this season, and Christian Franklin will easily slide into center field next year after Fletcher goes to play at the next level. These new faces have no memory of last year in Omaha, but they are focused on making their own this season.

The other reason may be even more apparent. Dave Van Horn is a masterful coach and recruits and develops better than anyone in the country. Last season, the final out was recorded, and Van Horn and the team looked on in disbelief. It seemed like an eternity passed as they watched their opponent celebrate an improbable series win.

Then the coach gathers his things, pages and pages of notes, scouting reports and tendencies. As he put them in his hands and started to shuffle them, he stopped and stared at his unbound volumes of research. What he did next was a defining characteristic of this team. Van Horn took those pages that virtually defined the 2018 season and threw them in the trashcan in the dugout. They never left the field, nor go to the locker room. They were put in the past, and a new path was started at that moment.

This season has a different feel. The emphasis is on development for the postseason, not on making an impressive stat line. We have watched young pitchers get opportunities in key situation in midweek games that have resulted in them now prepared for situational opportunities late in the year.

With the team in Hoover, Alabama for the SEC tournament, Arkansas has nothing to prove. They are better served to set themselves up for the Regional Round, and since they will likely be a National seed, they would host a Super Regional should they advance. Van Horn has already said everyone is on a pitch count in Hoover. They are not going to burn through arms to try and get a trophy from the SEC.

Arkansas is ready for this spotlight. The young players have developed under a great coach. Now they have the added chip on their shoulder from not landing a player on the All-SEC first team. Isaiah Campbell was not selected at all, and Opitz was left off of the All-Defensive team.

As for the fans, well, they may get a chance at redemption as well. Most projections show that if Arkansas advances and hosts a Super Regional, it would likely be Oregon State making the journey to Fayetteville to face the rowdies at Baum-Walker Stadium.

This team is unique, and most of them will be back again next year. Arkansas expects Omaha, and, if you ask around, Omaha awaits Arkansas.