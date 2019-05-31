LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson’s request for federal assistance in response to the historic flooding in the state has been approved. Last night, one day after receiving the Governor’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration, the White House announced that President Donald Trump has signed the emergency declaration for the 16 Arkansas counties affected by the flooding.

An excerpt from the White House release, states:

The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the counties of Arkansas, Chicot, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Franklin, Jefferson, Johnson, Lincoln, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian, and Yell.

Governor Hutchinson issued the following statement in response to the President’s quick action:

"President Trump responded quickly to the request for emergency federal assistance. This is far from over, and the President’s declaration last night of his continuing support for direct federal assistance in 16 counties will help us to minimize the loss. I am grateful for his concern, which he has expressed through federal aid."

On Wednesday, Governor Hutchinson announced an additional $250,000 in emergency funding on top of the $100,000 he approved earlier this week.

