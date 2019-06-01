“Find a goal or profession in life that has dignity, purpose, and allows you to make a significant impact.” These words were addressed to thirty-eight members of the class of 2019 at the 132nd Subiaco Academy graduation on May 11 by commencement speaker Lieutenant John-Rex Spivey of Norfolk, Virginia. Lieutenant Spivey, a native of Rogers, Arkansas, and a 2009 Subiaco Academy graduate, was elected Student Body President in his senior year at Subiaco. He graduated in 2013 from the United States Naval Academy where he was elected President of the Class

of 2013. Having earned his “Wings of Gold” in 2015, he was assigned to the Fleet Replacement Squadron, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron TWO (HSC-2). In January 2019, Lieutenant Spivey reported to the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) where he now serves as a Congressional Defense Fellow. He also serves on the United States Naval Academy Alumni Association Board of Trustees. Diplomas were awarded in the Inner Court of Subiaco Abbey to thirty-eight graduates, including Gage Lee – Valedictorian and David Heinrichs – Salutatorian. Medals for excellence were awarded by Abbot Leonard Wangler, O.S.B. to the following Academy seniors and underclassmen during the ceremony in the Inner Court of the Abbey. Excellence in Religious Studies - David Heinrichs, Excellence in English – Timmy Constantino, Excellence in Mathematics – Roberto Quezada, Excellence in Science – Andrew Chen, Excellence in World Languages – Javier Inglehart, Excellence in Social Studies – Daniel Haunert , Accomplishment in Art - Ethan Yost , Accomplishment in Instrumental Music – Dillon Ramsey, Accomplishment in Piano – Jack Upchurch Accomplishment in Drama – Evan Redmond, Campus Activities – Paul Seiter, Religious Activities - Luke Hertlein, Application to Studies – Dillon Ramsey, Highest Scholastic Average – Andrew Bui, Board of Trustees Medal –Kit Turner, Americanism - Elvis Janga, Coury Athletic Trophy – Allen Tayn, Good Character – Gage Lee, Pereyra Award for Unselfishness – Timmy Constantino. The Pat and Vicki Wardlaw Scholarship was awarded to Thomas Hal Myers. 2019 honor graduates are Gage Lee (Valedictorian), David Heinrichs (Salutatorian), Paul Seiter, Tim Constantino, Dodge Mendenhall, Andrew Chen, Roberto Quezada, Jackson O’Neal, Dillon Ramsey, Sam Keyton, Isaac Osborn, Junior Adjei, Haoming Fan, Ethan Martinez, Dylan Peters, Devon Forst. Members of the class of 2019 submitted 200 college applications to 145 colleges. They will be attending 25 colleges in 12 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, majoring in biomedical engineering, industrial engineering, cultural and geospatial studies, economics, agricultural business, accounting, business, aviation technology, early childhood education, psychology, biology, entrepreneurial management, health science, kinesiology, botany, nursing, political science, and biochemistry.