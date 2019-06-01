The man who allegedly robbed a bank in Alma and fired at state troopers has been formally charged in the incident.

Jamie Leonel Reinosa-Salguero, 43, of Springdale has been charged with attempted capital murder and felony fleeing. He was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly robbed Arvest Bank in Alma and exchanged gunfire with Arkansas State Police, according to a State Police news release.

Reinosa-Salguero on Wednesday morning allegedly robbed the bank and prompted state and county police to close a section of I-49 by Winslow for the following vehicle pursuit. Shots were fired in the bank but no one inside was harmed, Arvest spokeswoman Beth Presley said.

State Police at 12:30 p.m. said in a news release they had captured Reinosa-Salguero near West Fork after he fired at troopers. He engaged in a brief stand-off with law enforcement before he was arrested, they said.

State Police are conducting a use of deadly force investigation that will be turned over to the Washington County prosecutor to determine if troopers' use of force was justified.

Federal and local law enforcement officials are also investigating an attempted carjacking involving Reinosa-Salguero as a suspect.

Reinosa-Salguero on Friday was in stable condition in a Washington County hospital following the shooting, the release states.