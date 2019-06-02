The great flood of 2019 has not stopped too many businesses from conducting operations in Fort Smith and Van Buren, but it has created a rallying cry for co-operation.

In addition to more heavy trucks on the roads with the loss of river barge navigation, another impact regionally will come from losses of processed river sand at APAC Central’s Arkhola Sand & Gravel mining operation on the banks of the Arkansas River in Van Buren.

For every river barge moving freight, between 60 and 72 heavy trucks are kept off the roads. One barge also carries as much as 22 rail cars, according to the Arkansas Waterways Commission. With waters at historic levels, and more to come from upstream, it could be two months or more before barge traffic resumes on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. Many in the industry, however, are saying it is still too early to tell because of more rains expected upstream and an already swollen Mississippi River downstream.

Thomas Edgmon, project manager for Steve Beam Construction in Fort Smith, also it is still too early to tell just how much the floods will impact prices on concrete because of the inundation of Arkhola Sand & Gravel in Van Buren. The plant is still largely under water. The APAC Central office in Barling referred the Times Record to the APAC corporate office in Atlanta for comment. No one was available.

Like many local contractors, Steve Beam Construction is just now able to start the necessary communications with concrete suppliers to discuss the issue of prices and supplies, Edmon added.

In addition to importing concrete at higher prices, alternatives are being considered such as using quarry rock dust, which APAC Central donated for filling sandbags in downtown Fort Smith.

Local developer Rod Coleman of ERC Properties said he expects there to not be enough suppliers to keep up with the forthcoming demand of materials to renovate the hundreds of flooded homes in Fort Smith alone.

Railroad access

Both the Fort Smith Railroad and the southernmost portion of Arkansas & Missouri Railroad have been closed since Wednesday. The Fort Smith Railroad, an 18-mile section that serves major manufacturers like Gerdau Macsteel and Pernod Ricard, could open back up Monday, according to the shortline’s parent company Pioneer Railcorp in Peoria, Illinois.

Access to the wider market for bulk materials, however, will depend on the shortline’s larger interchange partners Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific, says Pernod Ricard’s Vice President of North America Manufacturing Melissa Hanesworth.

“We have enough inventory to keep us going for a while, but we’re expecting to supplement with trucks if the outage continues much longer,” Hanesworth said of the closed rails.

Likewise, Gerdau Fort Smith has so far had a sufficient amount of inventory to get them through the past week, but further disruption of rail service will simply put more trucks on the road.

Gerdau Fort Smith Vice President and General Manager John Kelleher said the flood temporarily affected employee availability when the Interstate 540 and Midland Avenue bridges over the Arkansas River were closed. But the biggest impact of the flooding has been the availability of scrap metal by rail. The Gerdau Macsteel plant off Arkansas 45 and Planters Road receives 30-60% of its scrap metal for making new steel rods on the Fort Smith Railroad.

Nathan Johns, vice president of marketing and government affairs for Pioneer Railcorp, said Friday the Fort Smith Railroad’s rail yard was cut off from access with the Kansas City Southern on May 28 due to flooding and the shortline has halted operations since May 29.

“We are going to re-evaluate on Sunday and maybe we can open it back up on Monday,” Johns said. “But we can’t speak for our interchange partners Arkansas & Missouri, Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific.”

Michele Burgess, manager of the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad’s Transload Facility in Fort Smith, said Friday the tracks on Wheeler Avenue were still underwater but the Transload Facility at 1301 N. Fourth St. was in operation and able to transfer materials that have been in rails cars to trucks by conveyor belt.

“We’re doing anything we can do to help the customers,” Burgess said.

The A&M Railroad runs from Monett, Missouri, to south Fort Smith.

David Kerr, an A&M Excursion Train conductor, said the A&M's sightseeing tour from Springdale to Van Buren has remained open. Only one low-lying section of track at Clear Creek near Mountainburg is known to halt service when covered by water. And that rarely happens, he said. The A&M Excursion Train carries between 35,000 and 40,000 passengers a year, according to A&M Railroad Chairman Caren Kraska.

River port access

The Port of Fort Smith and the Port of Van Buren, both operated by Five Rivers Distribution, have both been submerged since Memorial Day weekend. Five Rivers President Marty Shell told the Fort Smith Port Authority on Thursday it was “catastrophic devastation” at both ports and it could be months before they are operational again. Millions of dollars in raw materials, including tons of bulk steel wire and materials to make chicken feed, were stored at the two ports.

“The flooding has impacted literally everyone in some way,” OK Foods spokesperson Jordan Johnson said. “It’s presented challenges to OK Foods, but we’re here to help stand with and lift up the community around us, and rally around each other.”

Johnson said OK Foods has reached out to the 17 employees of Five Rivers Distribution to offer employment until the ports of Fort Smith and Van Buren is once again operational. Likewise, Jordan said OK Foods has reached out to others in the Fort Smith area affected by the Arkansas River flooding with either job opportunities or food at community drop-off locations for food and clothing to displaced residents.

Amy Johnson, director of Operations for Rheem’s Air Division, said in an emailed statement there has been very little flooding impact to Rheem’s Fort Smith manufacturing facility other than some damage to supplies at an off-site warehouse.

“However, we have adjusted our process of receiving and moving shipments for the short term, and our suppliers have expedited material which has avoided an interruption in production,” Amy Johnson wrote. “Our employees and suppliers have done an excellent job of minimizing the impact, and we greatly appreciate their efforts to maintain business as usual.”

Rheem's communications department also noted support for their affected employees, and commitment to helping the community with flood relief efforts through their Heart of Comfort initiative and collaboration with other local entities on a disaster response effort.

Downtown support

Van Buren Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maryl Purvis said the flooding has only had a minimal effect on the city’s downtown restaurants and shops. She feels a larger impact has been felt across the river in Fort Smith because of the closure of the Garrison Avenue bridge to vehicle traffic because of flooded roads around Dora and Moffett. The bridge remains open to foot traffic.

The Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce president and the Fort Smith city administrator have both encouraged residents to visit downtown Fort Smith to see the floodwaters and do some shopping while they are there.

“Please don’t stay away from our businesses,” Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce President Tim Allen said. “Come downtown and encourage other people to spend money and let’s try and stabilize our downtown economy again.”

Carl Geffken, Fort Smith city administrator, told people Friday in a news conference that the Garrison Avenue is the best place to view the flooded river.

“It will also give you the opportunity to frequent our shops that are downtown and our restaurants,” Geffken said. “They could use your support.”

Jessie Burrows, owner of the Olen & Co Market with 25 local small shops at 11 North Third St. in downtown Fort Smith, said it has been “insanely busy” the last few days of this week because of additional traffic from flood watchers.

"I'm not terribly worried about the flooding reaching us, but the street closures may have some impact,” Burrows said. “I will say since there are so many people intrigued by the flooding we've had a lot of foot traffic and drive by traffic since most people end up having to turn on Third once they realize they can't go over the bridge."

Beth Price, owner of Belle Starr Antiques at 410 N. B St., on the other hand said downtown Fort Smith has been “eerily quiet” and there has not been as much foot traffic in the store since waters began to rise.

“Memorial Day weekend is typically one of our best weekends each year, but it was very slow with a lot of folks stopping by because of the flood to talk about it,” Price said. “Having said that, people have their priorities straight. There is absolute devastation happening around us. I don't expect folks to be thinking about that painting we had for sale or an item they saw in store … We are definitely a luxury type business and we do see a direct hit because of that. Our services are not of priority right now, except for the provision of an escape. It's a scary time, our vendors and myself will see another type impact, direct economical one.”

Price said one of her vendors lost two buildings in the flooding around Moffett.

“That's her livelihood and means of income, gone. And our employee, Elga, lives downtown and is nervously awaiting whether or not the waters will reach her door at the lofts,” Price added.

Julie Murray, president of the Van Buren Chamber of Commerce, said the anxiety levels for business owners have been high as the flood waters that have continued threatening to take over more homes and businesses. Flood waters have reached several feet high at the city's floodgates.

Times Record reporter Jadyn Watson-Fisher contributed to this report.