Hot Springs Village is unique in many ways, but decidedly because of the number of residents who are veterans and served our country with honor. Each year the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10483 sponsors an honorary Memorial Day Ceremony celebrating the lives of the men and women who gave their lives to our country in all branches of the military.

This year was no exception as Chuck Goble, VFW post 10483 Commander, welcomed a goodly number of veterans and family members to CedarVale cemetery for the traditional service.

Don Van Scotter, post chaplain, opened the ceremonies with prayer followed by the Crystal Chimes singing of our national anthem.

Dennis Winham, post senior vice commander, read General Logan’s General Order No. 11. In May 1868, commander in chief Logan issued an order for May 30 to become a nationwide day of commemoration for more than 620,000 soldiers in the recently ended Civil War. Logan dubbed the day Decoration Day as Americans laid flowers decorating the graves of the war dead.

In many communities across the country, this is recited or read along with Lincoln’s Gettysburg address.

Memorial Day became the name of the official federal holiday in 1971.

Jeff Meek, managing editor of the HSV Voice, was introduced as guest speaker. Meek, although not a veteran himself, as his mark of respect, has interviewed nearly 375 veterans and the dialogues with them have been published in many periodicals and grew into his 2011 book, “They Answered the Call: World War II Veterans Share Their Stories.”

“I struggled for a time about being today’s speaker, seeing as I’m not a veteran and that it is such a somber occasion, that being remembering our fallen heroes who sacrificed everything in service to their country and their comrades,” said Meek.

His interest in veterans began when his son Jeff joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1996 and served until 2000. He also found a connection when he read “Citizen Soldiers” by Stephen E. Ambrose. His interviews began when he was teaching school in Illinois. The sessions were unforgettable. “When you’re sitting just 10 feet away from a grown man who breaks down crying, it has a lasting effect on you. It touches your heart. It has driven me these last 12-plus years to continue to tell the stories and do the interviews,” said Meek.

He shared the story of Bill Reynolds who served on the USS Saratoga during the Battle of Iwo Jima. Reynolds related the horror of the day a Kamikaze struck their ship blowing him and many others into the ocean. “Bill watched as his shipmates were pulled down by sharks to their death,” Meek shared. Reynolds refused the Purple Heart saying Purple Hearts are for those who died, not for him as a survivor.

Meek revealed a story by Bob Smith who fought in several Pacific campaigns. “He told me the horror he experienced of so many dead Americans and Japanese lying on the field of battle, it was difficult to find a place to walk without stepping on a dead soldier,” he said.

“Saving Private Ryan” is, perhaps, one of Meek’s favorite movies. He covered the film detailing the impact it’s had on him and the tribute given veterans when it was released.

The beginning of the movie is present day as Ryan walks the cemetery above Omaha Beach finding the graveside of this fallen captain, Captain John H. Miller. “I have interviewed men who experienced that ‘day of days’ as it is sometimes called. I was told by two of them that the movie was very close to how it was during the assault, except for one thing. The smell, the smell of ordinance, the smell of death, the smell of blood,” Meek said.

Ryan looks for justification for living through the war and asks his wife if he has lived a life worth others sacrifice. Glancing at her husband across Miller’s gravestone, she simply replies, “You are.”

“Like Private Ryan, on this Memorial Day and many others, let us remember what the dead have done for us by their sacrifice. Remain ever mindful of what we have, thanks to those who died for our sake, for our nation’s sake, so that we could live to have a family, to have a productive life in betterment of our country,” said Meek. “Let us remember our war dead with a pledge to seek peace, and the hope that someday the warring, the dying will stop. After all, isn’t that what our war dead died for? To create peace.”

Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion members who died were announced in memoriam included VFW’s John DeJanovich, Richard Greeson, Danny Gruben, Ron Kofoil, Horace Shankwiler and Fred Tadlock. American Legion members included Richard Hagler, Chuck Heinze, David Pilkington, Barbara Shrock and Jack Skelton.

The service closed with a three volley salute and taps. Commander Goble thanked CedarVale Cemetery, Jeff Meek, Daughters of the American Revolution Akansa Chapter and the Crystal Chimes with special commendations to The American Legion for assisting with the program.