Medicare – Getting Started is a new, free educational seminar sponsored by Mercy Fort Smith to navigate the process of Medicare.

The sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon each third Thursday at the Fort Smith Public Library branch at 8100 Dallas St. There will be no seminar in July. A previous announcement for the Fort Smith seminar offered different times and days.

The seminars are for those soon to become eligible for Medicare.

Sessions will include information on: Parts A & B and Part D (prescription coverage); differences between Part C (Medicare Advantage) and Medicare Supplement insurance plans.

For more information or to register, contact Denise Tanner at denise.tanner@mercy.net or call (479) 314-4734.