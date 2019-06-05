One person was killed and another injured in an accident that occurred in Magazine on Thursday, May 30.

Arkansas State Police confirmed that the accident happened on Highway 109 in Magazine.

Tyler Wendt, 27, of Magazine was killed after a 2012 Chevrolet driving north on 109 traveled off the roadway and struck a tree before stopping in the middle of the highway.

The driver, Jayla Weaver, 21, was taken to Mercy Hospital Booneville for treatment.

State police reported that conditions were cloudy and wet when the crash happened.