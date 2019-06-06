The Summer Feeding Program for the Paris School District, in conjunction with the Child Nutrition Program, began Monday, June 3.

The program is designed to provide free breakfast and lunch for children ages 18 and younger, during the summer.

“We want to give students the means of having breakfast and lunch as if they were in school,” said Netalla Cureton, Paris School District Assistant Superintendent.

Cureton said that all Paris School District students receive free breakfast and lunch during the school year, and it was a district concern to ensure that students had meals available even when school was not in session.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided from June 3 through August 2 at the Paris Middle School located at 602 N. 10 Street in Paris. Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Anyone who meets the age requirement can get a free meal and no identification is required to participate. The Summer Feeding Program is not limited just to students from the Paris School District but will accommodate any child from inside or outside Logan County under the age of 18.

“We want to make sure all children are eating this summer,” said Cureton. “It doesn’t matter if they’re visiting or outside of our district. If they’re 18 or younger, they can eat.”

Cureton said the menu will vary every day, but the options will be similar to what students are served at school and that the students need to eat their meals on site.

“The school receives grants from the Department of Education and the Child Nutrition Program for Paris to be able to provide summer meals.”

Paris School District is also offering a Summer Bookmobile Program for students and adults which provides books and free sack lunches Monday through Friday for students under 18.

Amber Binz said that there is a summer slide issue within the Paris School District students and the Summer Bookmobile Program was a way to provide reading material to students throughout the summer.

“Research shows that if a child does not read from May to August, they can lose two grade levels of reading capacity over the summer. Our hope with the Summer Bookmobile Program is to provide book access to students over the summer who wouldn’t normally have access to books.”

The Summer Bookmobile will be at the New Blaine Church of Christ at 18875 E State Highway 22 from 11 a.m.till 11:20 a.m., Subiaco Park at East State Highway 22 from 11:30 a.m.till 12:15 p.m., and the First Assembly of God Church located at 1111 South Elm Street in Paris from 12:30 p.m. till 1:00 p.m.

Adults over the age of 18 can purchase a meal at the school or at the bookmobile for $3.75. Children and adults are encouraged to borrow books from the Bookmobile Summer Program. The Summer Feeding Program and the Summer Bookmobile Program will be closed July 4-5.