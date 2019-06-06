FORT SMITH, Ark. – Summer is rapidly approaching, and the UAFS Athletics Department will once again be offering a variety of summer sports camps for children of all ages and skill levels.

During the months of June, July and August, children will have the opportunity to not only participate in instructional camps focusing on the sports of baseball, basketball and volleyball camps but, for the first time, cross country running.

The following are camps, listed by sport, which will be offered.

Volleyball

n The Lady Lions Volleyball Cub Camp for girls ages 5-13 will be held June 10-12 from 9 a.m.-noon each day at the Stubblefield Center. Cost will be $100 per camper. Register online at:www.uafsvolleyballcamps.com. For more information, contact volleyball coach Jane Sargent at: jane.sargent@uafs.edu.

n The Lady Lions Volleyball Elite/Overnight Camp for girls ages 13-18 will be held June 12-14 at the Stubblefield Center. The Elite/Overnight Camp is for players looking to develop their skills as they prepare for their upcoming season. This camp will challenge the players in all aspects of the game by focusing on all of the fundamentals of forearm passing, serving, setting, blocking, attacking and defense. Campers will be grouped with players of similar skill level and age range. Athletes will participate in a variety of 6-on-6 drills and will get a lot of touches throughout the camp. Check-in time will be 4 p.m. on June 12 with the first session to follow from 6-9 p.m. The June 13 sessions will be 9 a.m.-noon, 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and the June 14 session will be 9 a.m.-noon. Cost is $200 per camper for all three days for those staying on-campus and $175 for commuters. Register online at: www.uafsvolleyballcamps.com. For more information, contact volleyball coach Jane Sargent at: jane.sargent@uafs.edu.

Women’s Basketball

n The Lady Lions Basketball Elite Camp for girls will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on June 8 at the Stubblefield Center. The Elite Camp is designed for student-athletes entering the ninth-12th grade and student-athletes who have completed their eligibility but who have NOT previously attended a tryout session at UAFS. This camp will help maximize the student-athlete’s skills while they compete against other elite players. UAFS players will be present throughout camp. Cost is $75 per camper or $65 for per camper for children of UAFS employees. Register online at:www.futureladylionbasketball.com. For more information, contact women’s basketball coach Tari Cummings at: tari.cummings@uafs.edu.

n The Lady Lions Basketball Individual Camp for girls will be held June 17-19 at the Stubblefield Center. The morning session for girls entering first-fourth grade will be 9 a.m.-noon each day, and the afternoon session for girls entering the fifth-eighth grade will be 2-5 p.m. each day. Cost is $85 per camper or $65 per camper for children of UAFS employees. Register online at:www.futureladylionbasketball.com. For more information, contact women’s basketball coach Tari Cummings at: tari.cummings@uafs.edu.

Men’s Basketball

n The Lions Basketball Youth Day Camp for boys and girls will be held July 22-25 at the Stubblefield Center. The morning session for boys and girls in kindergarten-third grade will be 9-11:30 a.m. each day, and the afternoon session for boys and girls in fourth-ninth grade will be 1-4 p.m. The camp will feature fundamental instruction by the Lions coaching staff and current players, daily contest winners, the infamous 3-on-3 champions tournament, and much, much more. Cost is $85 per camper and includes a UAFS camp T-shirt, blue and white official camp basketball and tons of fun. Register online at: www.uafsbasketballcamps.com. For more information, contact men’s basketball coach Jim Boone at jim.boone@uafs.edu or call: 662-588-0353.

n The UAFS Elite Camp for boys will be held from 12-5 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the Stubblefield Center. The Elite Camp is designed specifically for student-athletes who aspire to play at the collegiate level and is for boys entering the ninth-12th grade and student-athletes who have completed their eligibility but who have NOT previously attended a tryout session at UAFS. The Elite Camp includes intensive individual instruction, 5-on-5 competition and evaluation and a special session on “Preparing for College and NCAA Eligibility”. The UAFS coaching staff complimented with additional college and high school coaches from across the nation will serve as instructors, and UAFS players will be present throughout the camp. Cost is $75 per camper. Register online at:www.uafsbasketballcamps.com. For more information, contact men’s basketball coach Jim Boone at jim.boone@uafs.edu or call: 662-588-0353.

n UAFS men’s basketball coach Jim Boone’s team camps and shootouts have been recognized as the best team camps in the mid-south for their organization, competition and value. The camps offer a customized experience, with flexible options, and all games will be played on the UAFS campus with air conditioned facilities, including the Stubblefield Center. There will be certified officials with high school and college referees officiating all games. For camp information or to register, call coach Boone at: 662-588-0353.

Cross Country

n The UAFS Cross Country Camp for boys and girls in the eighth-12th grade will be held June 24-26 from 8 a.m.-noon each day on the UAFS campus. Cost is $35 per camper. Register online at:www.uafscrosscountrycamp.com. For more information, contact men’s and women’s cross country coach Mason Rhodes at mason.rhodes@uafs.edu.

Baseball

n The UAFS Baseball Youth Day Camp will be held this summer at Crowder Field. Camp dates and information will be available in the coming weeks.