Nothing could have stopped the Arkansas River from reaching certain parts of the Fort Smith region, officials say.

Public officials who on Friday toured areas of Arkansas and Oklahoma hit hardest by the nearly 41-foot record Arkansas River flood in late May and early June said some parts of the region would be inevitably vulnerable to floods no matter how much mitigation was in the area. Some areas, like basins in western Fort Smith, had floodwaters that backed up sewage. Others, like the town of Moffett just west of the Arkansas River, suffered an estimated 100 percent home loss from the flood, according to Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-District 2.

"It’s historic," Mullin said. "It’s not like we’ve had levels like this ever before."

Mullin after his tour of Moffett Friday morning said damage could have possibly been mitigated "to some degree" on the front end but questioned how much could have been done. Part of Moffett sits beneath the Garrison Bridge that brings U.S. Highway 64 into Fort Smith and gains little elevation west of that.

Moffett residents will have to "pretty much start all over" when they return, Mullin said. The town's roads on Friday were lined with pools of water, fences with debris lodged in them and buildings filled with mud.

"From the schools to the businesses, it’s horrible. It’s worse than what you can even describe in words," he said.

In Fort Smith, the river surrounded equalization basins in the low-lying industrial area along Wheeler Avenue. The basins, which Deputy Director of Operations Lance McAvoy said can be filled with 3 million gallons of water during rain events, would not have been effective in the flood because the water would have been pumped back into the river.

The floodwaters also backed up the sewage in the area, which McAvoy also said couldn't have been pumped out. The ground in the area on Friday morning had a thin layer of sewage remains on the ground.

"You have to ask yourself — and I asked the mayor this — 'What could we have done, infrastructure-wise, around that business area, that industrial park area, to prohibit the flooding?' The answer in that particular instance was 'nothing,' because of how it’s situated right by the river. There’s no one levee that protects it. The water was backing through the drainage system," said Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who on Friday toured Fort Smith and several areas throughout Arkansas that are affected by the flood.

McAvoy said city employees had to manually shut down electronic equipment at the basin site before the floodwaters got to them. If they hadn't, he said, the equipment wouldn't have been able to perform its duties for several months.

Even if some sites in Fort Smith couldn't have been protected from the flood, the state can still learn lessons from the event, Griffin said. He said state officials like himself can observe levees, pump systems and flooded neighborhoods like one he toured Friday off Free Ferry Road to see what they can do to prevent disasters.

"There are a lot of discussions we need to have about our infrastructure and how we make sure it’s strong going forward," Griffin said.