Are you a homeowner or renter whose home is damaged or uninhabitable because of recent severe storms and floods, and you live in Conway, Crawford, Faulkner, Jefferson, Perry, Pulaski, Sebastian, or Yell counties? Resources are now available to help get you on the road to recovery.

Do you have insurance?

If you have a homeowner’s or flood insurance policy, contact your insurance company and file a claim first.

If your home is safe, sanitary and secure:

You can check to see if you are eligible for disaster assistance from state, federal and voluntary organizations by visiting https://www.disasterassistance.gov/get-assistance/find-assistance. This tool can help you identify available resources in your community.

If your home is not safe, sanitary or secure:

Visit www.disasterassistance.gov, or call 1-800-621-3362 to assess your needs and to find out what federal assistance may be available to you. If you use TTY, call 800-462-7585. If you use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 800-621-3362.

Although FEMA cannot make you whole, it may help your recovery move forward by providing grants for basic repairs to make your home safe, sanitary and secure. FEMA assistance may also provide temporary help with a place for you and your family to stay while you build your own recovery plan.

Apply for a low-interest disaster loan:

If you were referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) after applying with FEMA. The SBA may contact you with information about low-interest disaster loans for homeowners and renters after you apply for FEMA help. There’s no obligation to accept a loan offer, but you’ll miss out on the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for survivors if you don’t complete an application.

Information about low-interest SBA disaster loans and application forms are available online at SBA.gov/disaster. You may also call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. If you use TTY, call 800-877-8339.

Ask Questions in Person:

You will also be able to visit Disaster Recovery Centers to ask questions and to apply, in person, for both FEMA assistance and an SBA loan. Disaster Recovery Centers will soon be located in areas throughout the above-designated counties. Watch your local media for upcoming times and locations.