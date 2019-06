Garrett Taylor DDS, 3801 S. Olive St., will host a celebration at the new dental office, Thursday, June 13. The open house will be from 3-7 p.m. and the ribbon cutting will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The chamber’s Redcoats will attend the ribbon cutting at Garrett Taylor DDS, a chamber member, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The business practices a full scope of general and cosmetic dentistry, according to the newsletter.