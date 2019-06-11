In what was a brief meeting for the Architectural Control Committee, the members approved 8 permits, put 5 others on hold and denied one as submitted.

Approved at the June 3 meeting were:

• 111 Ponderosa Lane – a change to screening wall and fencing materials

• 488 Ponce de Leon Drive - 2 permits - landscaping and exterior improvements

• 12 Fresca Way – a 7 foot extension of an existing deck

• 12 Garita Lane – cutting an 18-inch tree that is leaning toward a neighbor’s garage and house

• 19 Bosque – revision of a window and door layout to enclose a room

• 27 Almendra Lane – replacing grass with rock

• 49 Laguna Way – placement of a ham radio tower

At 111 Ponderosa Lane a permit was received about signing which is already in place. As submitted, the request is for a double sign in a high gloss white color. None of those factors are allowed by Hot Springs Village covenants so the permit was not approved as submitted.

Permits on hold are:

• 7 Salvatierra Trace – waiting for a CCI easement release

• 8 Adoracion Way – 3 permits - a CCI release to confirm a boat slip, confirmation of a design for a covered concrete walk and landscaping

• 5 Magellan Drive – public services marking the location of a directional design

For details on Thursday’s ACC meeting see Nicky Sherman’s article on page 7A.