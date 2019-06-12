Fort Smith utility customers should expect a minor fee increase on their upcoming bills.

“The state approved a 10-cent increase in that fee,” said City Administrator Carl Geffken. “I just really want to send that home. It’s not us, it’s the state.”

The Arkansas Legislature approved in the most recent session the increase for the state’s Safe Drinking Water fee, which is currently 30 cents. This is the first fee increase since 2007.

Starting on the water usage in August, the fee will be 40 cents. Residents should expect an annual increase of $1.20.

Deputy Director of Utility Systems Jimmie Johnson said testing is performed to evaluate water for lead, copper, bacteria and the presence of potential new contaminants. Water is also tested in line with studies through the Environmental Protection Agency.

The testing is to ensure the drinking water in Arkansas is clean and safe for residents to consume, Geffken said.

Fees are required to be collected for every water meter in use, including irrigation meters.

Irrigation meters are charged, too, because that water can potentially contaminate ground and well water, Geffken said.

Johnson also added there is a higher likelihood of cross contamination through irrigation systems due to chemicals used.

All money collected goes to testing by the Arkansas Department of Health with none going to the city. The city is billed annually by the Department of Health for the funds.

Ward 4 Director George Catsavis asked why the board was discussing the issue if the city has no say in the issue.

“What’s going to wind up happening is it’s going to hit a bill, and if we don’t present this with sufficient time, our residents will wonder why there was an increase and where it was approved,” Geffken said. “We need to make sure our residents, our customers thoroughly understand this is not the city raising this. This is a pass through, and the state did this.”

The statements received in June, July and August will still reflect the 30-cent fee. August bills, which will be sent in September, will be the first to reflect the new amount.