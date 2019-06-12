Barling appointed a new public works director Tuesday.

The Barling Board of Directors voted to approve a recommendation by City Administrator Steve Core to appoint Matt Pierce as the city public works director during its meeting Tuesday. Core stated in a memo to the board Pierce has been employed with the Barling Public Works Department for 20 years.

Core was the previous city public works director. He had been serving as acting city administrator after the board voted to terminate the previous city administrator, Mike Tanner, during its meeting March 5. After an executive session during the board's May 28 meeting, the board voted unanimously to hire Core as the full time city administrator effective May 29, according to the minutes from that meeting.

The minutes state the board also unanimously approved appointing Savanna Robison to the Barling Ward 4 Director position after the executive session. The previous Ward 4 director, Linda Shipley, resigned from her position effective May 1, a previous Times Record article states.

The directors voted Tuesday to approve a request to change Barling Code Enforcement Officer James Griffin's position from an hourly position to a salaried one as well. Core stated in another memo additional responsibilities are being added to the position.

The board also approved a bid for improvements to Chateau Street drainage and a box culvert and ditch grading on Angela Circle. A June 6 letter to Core from Danny E. Byrd of EDM Consultants Inc. stated the company recommended awarding the contract to D&S Poultry Contractors LLC., the low bidder, for the amount of $112,030. The board also approved a second pay request from EDM Consultants for professional engineering services for the same project in the amount of $742.55.

A $2,018.31 payment for air conditioner repair at the Barling Senior Citizens Center was also approved by the board.

The next Barling Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for June 25.