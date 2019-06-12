Athletes like to frequently use the term “trust the process” as inspirational fodder in news conferences, usually after a loss. It’s a morale booster. For Gabby Douglas, though, trusting things would be OK is how she handled public pressure.

Douglas, who was in Fort Smith on Tuesday night at the third annual River Valley Best of Preps banquet, has been in the spotlight for almost a decade, living some of her most formative years with the public watching and having an opinion. It wasn’t always easy, but she doesn’t take any of it for granted.

The 23-year-old knows most people will never represent Team USA at the Olympics or make history like she did as the first black woman to earn the individual All Around Title in London seven years ago.

“It was extraordinary, amazing. Sometimes I can’t even put it into words how great it was to achieve that goal and make history,” Douglas said. “And, at the same time, inspire the next person behind you.”

Douglas admits she’s still realizing how much impact she has on others. Her career had some “bumps in the road,” so she’s embracing the role model status. While some young stars have shied away from the idea of being a leader, Douglas wants to give back. She wants to help others, even if it’s just realizing their own goals — gymnastics related or not.

“It’s a huge honor, and also a huge responsibility. You have so many young girls, men and women looking up to you,” Douglas said. “For me, I want to be the positive, good example for them, so they can be inspired and achieve their goals and dreams in school and other areas. If I can help at least one person, then I’m definitely satisfied.”

Lessons learned

Being a household name certainly comes with its perks, but it wasn’t always a perfectly landed double twisting vault.

Before she ever stepped off the mat after the 2016 Olympic Trials, Douglas was criticized for making the team over Maggie Nichols, who some on social media said was a stronger competitor.

Then, once the team got to Rio de Janeiro, Douglas was criticized for just about everything — her alleged lack of patriotism for not placing her hand over her heart during the national anthem after the team won gold, not smiling enough, not clapping and cheering after her teammates took the individual all-around titles, and her hair.

A lot of people would choose to ignore their “haters,” but Douglas felt like she needed to respond to the accusations social media users were making about her character and relationships.

“I really believed I had to address it, because it was getting out of hand,” Douglas said. “Words are very powerful; they carry so much weight behind them. We have to be so careful about what we say, because words can affect people.”

Douglas said she can handle a lot of situations now because of gymnastics, which taught her how to be a “good human being.”

The sport instilled patience, discipline, confidence, and how to deal with pain and pressure. It also taught her to trust the process and believe everything would work out.

Because Douglas knows what it’s like to feel the pressure of millions, she hopes her story can encourage others to pursue their dreams and desires, instead of letting someone else’s words and opinions decide their future.

“You’re going to have your ups and downs, but at the same time, you have to stick with it and persevere,” Douglas said.

During her break from gymnastics, Douglas has experimented in entertainment on TV game shows, music and entrepreneurship. She has a wig line with RPG and partnered with Beauty Bakerie for a liquid lipstick collection.

Douglas hasn’t confirmed a comeback nor a retirement from gymnastics. At another public speaking event, she’s kept the door open for another run, saying she’s enjoying her life, but “we’ll see.”