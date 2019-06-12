A Magazine woman said she heard an explosion Thursday evening and when she went outside her home on Highway 10 to investigate, she saw a vacant home about a block away in flames.

The home, at the intersection of State and Watson streets in Magazine was fully involved before firefighters could arrive and was threatening neighboring Solid Rock Pentecostal Church.

While the home would be a total loss — another neighbor estimated it had been empty for about a year — the church had siding melted, smoke damage and some roof damage as a result of the fire.

The Magazine, Driggs and Booneville Rural Fire departments were all represented on the scene.