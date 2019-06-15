Twenty Western Arkansas students awarded a $1,000 academic scholarship from Farm Credit of Western Arkansas, with four of the students from Logan County.

Applicants must be a current member or the child or grandchild of a current Farm Credit of Western Arkansas member to qualify for the scholarship.

Logan County scholarship recipients were Victoria Porter, Katelyn King, Emily Johnson and Montana Burris.

Victoria Porter, a 2019 County Line High School graduate, plans to attend Arkansas Tech University in the fall and pursue a degree in Social Work. Porter is the daughter of Todd and Mary Porter of Branch; Katelyn King, a 2019 Paris High School graduate, plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas in the fall and pursue a degree in Health Sciences/Medical. King is the daughter of Scott and Christie King of Paris; Emily Johnson, a 2019 Paris High School graduate, plans to attend Arkansas Tech University in the fall and pursue a degree in Agriculture Business. Johnson is the daughter of Allen and Cheryl Johnson of Paris; Montana Burris, a 2019 Magazine High School graduate, plans to attend the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith in the fall and pursue a degree in Business/Finance/Marketing. Burris is the daughter of Holly Jones of Scranton.

"We proudly award these well-deserved scholarships in recognition of the student's many academic accomplishments and student leadership," explains Farm Credit of Western Arkansas CEO Brandon Haberer.

"We've distributed more than $300,000 in scholarship awards since 1996 to assist talented young people in achieving their academic goals," Haberer added.

"These scholarships demonstrate our commitment to the next generation of agriculture and community leaders."

As a financial cooperative, Farm Credit lends money to farmers, ranchers and rural homeowners. The association has more than $1.4 billion in assets, 6,100 members and 23 branch offices across 41 western Arkansas counties.