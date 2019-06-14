The Paris Lady Eagles placed six athletes on the postseason awards list. Third baseman and utility infielder Carli Haller was named All-Conference, along with Olivia Henderson, who was an anchor at first base. Lexy Lee finished her career with the Lady Eagles making the All-conference selection along with Sadie Stark, who made the list even though she suffered a concussion mid-season. Stark was strong behind the plate and will be tough to replace next season, as it was Lee that filled in during her time away with injury.

Making the All-Conference and All-State awards list were the two that made up the dynamic duo in the circle, finishing second in the nation in strikeouts. Senior Sydney Ward, who is headed to play at Crowder College and sophomore Jadyn Hart will hoist both awards. Having two aces is a distinct advantage, and Hart will carry a heavy load as the underclassmen develop.

Joining the Lady Eagles is their head coach, Donald Hart. He was named the Conference Coach of the year in his second year on the job. Since arriving at Paris, Hart has taken the Lady Eagles to a deep run in the State tournament both years, winning the conference twice along the way. This season, the Lady Eagles only had one conference loss, on the road with half of the starting lineup missing for another school activity.

Hart is building a program that looks to be in the mix for years to come. The young ladies this season have worked hard to instill the work ethic by example and paved the way for Paris to be a contender.

The Lady Eagles will host a summer league fastpitch tournament June 15 as a fundraiser for the team. It is an excellent opportunity to see the underclassmen play in a different format while also supporting the Lady Eagle program.