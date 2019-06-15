Paris is coming off one of their worst seasons in program history. Even Head Coach Tyler Clark knows the time for improvement is now, not when the season starts. Players have been putting in the offseason work, getting stronger and faster, and the roster looks to be growing. The Eagles’ last win was at Cedarville on October 17 of 2017. That should change soon.

Clark was not dealt an easy hand. Numbers were down, and he inherited the program very late in the process. Players worked hard a season ago to learn the system, but after an 0-10 season, coaches, players, and fans are ready to see the progress.

In their annual spring game, many fans got their first view of the new quarterback Chase Watts. Watts was active at the junior high level, but stepping into varsity play as a sophomore will be a new challenge. If the spring game is any indication, things are going to be very different. Clark likes to spread the field and run the ball, but take mismatches in the passing game. Last season, Paris had the speed, but never could connect in the passing game. The quarterback was always under pressure, and when given times, passes were dropped with regularity. By the end of the season, Paris was tired and bruised up. In the Spring game, they looked like a different team.

Watts is very mobile. He completed passes on the move and could have broken several plays were it not for the no-contact jersey he was wearing. His first pass was an out pattern to Senior Luke Trusty, who hauled it in and rumbled for over 20 yards. At least three other occasions, usually resulting in a score, Watts completed a pass for over 30 yards. Chuck plays are a key to this offense, and they were showing up with regularity. Paris was solid in the running game as well and could have dominated in the dirt if needed.

The defense played well. CJ Haley intercepted one of Watts’ passes in the scrimmage. Paris will have a host of players playing on both sides of the ball. This is the state of 3A football in Arkansas. However, this team is in much better shape, they are younger, and they have a better grasp on the system. They will need to develop on both sides of the line. The passer will need some time, and the defense has to stop the run in this conference.

Paris has a schedule that does them no favors and will play a tough non-conference slate before lining up for one of the most in-depth conferences in the state. By the end of August, this team will be ready to go and show that last year is not the norm.