Money, money and more money is on the agenda for the Fort Smith Board of Directors special study session Friday.

The board will establish citywide budget goals, which will guide each department’s objectives, Finance Director Jennifer Walker wrote in a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken. An effort is being made to align these goals with the Future Fort Smith Comprehensive plan.

Purchasing critical equipment for the Police Department is the No. 1 spending priority for 2020, according to the agenda. This was also a top priority for 2019.

The board will discuss a potential pay increase for all city employees and additional contributions to the LOPFI account for police and fire pensions, which will “reduce the outstanding pension liabilities.”

Lastly, the general fund capital improvement program, which includes a new city hall, is one of the top spending priorities for next year.

Several goals listed on the agenda include the further beautification and preservation of city parks, neighborhoods and the downtown area.

There is a desire to continue encouraging regional cooperation and development through several organizations, such as the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District and local governments.

Also included in the list of goals for 2020 is continued work to meet consent decree requirements, moving to alternative fuel for city vehicles, support of the U.S. Marshals Museum and the visitors bureau to make Fort Smith a destination city, and increasing community awareness for projects, programs, activities and successes.

A review of policies is set to be discussed before 2020 budget preparation. These policies outline how the city will address revenue, operating expenses, capital improvements, debt and reporting, among other topics related to the city finances.

A proposed amendment will clarify procedures for asset capitalization, which states all equipment, projects and improvements — this does not include infrastructure — valued at $20,000 per unit and usage life of three or more years will be capitalized for reporting purposes. Walker adds a line to the police, stating items below the threshold may be capitalized on an individualized basis.

The board and department heads will discuss funding needs and sources of revenue, which will be an open discussion.

Lastly, Walker will review with the board 2019 revenue trends. She will outline what income was anticipated and budgeted for and the actual amount received.

According to the most recent sales tax report, the city is operating slightly above the budgeted amount for the year, with drops in March and April. Walker said in the report she expects revenue to stay close to budget and for sales tax revenue to increase in the warmer months.

The board will meet at noon Friday at the Janet Huckabee Nature Center in Chaffee Crossing. Lunch will be available at 11:30 a.m.