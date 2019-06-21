Head Coach Donald Hart has brought immediate success to the Lady Eagle Softball program.

They have won the District titles in both of his years at Paris, making a deep run in the State Tournament each year as well. Before Paris, Hart coached in the summer leagues playing travel ball. He knows the scene and what it takes to develop talent over the summer.

This year, the Lady Eagles hosted the Regional Tournament for the first time ever. A community of volunteers worked through rain and field issues to present a facility that is ever improving, including the scoreboard relocation to right center field, a much more comfortable view for the fans.

With school over, you might think it was time to take it easy and catch your breath. Not for Hart and the Lady Eagles.

The team has been playing travel ball all over the region, and this year, hosted the First Annual Lady Eagle 16/18 Fastpitch Tournament.

The tournament was a fundraiser for the team and drew in five teams from the River Valley. Games were all five innings, except for the championship game, which went seven innings. The Lady Eagles won all of their games and brought home the hardware for their tournament.

While Hart was enjoying getting some games in with his team, it was the other lessons that will carry much value when school season starts next year.

Thirteen girls showed up, worked the field, took admission, and helped in concessions. It was their tournament and they took ownership, making for a successful first-year event. The Lady Eagles operated their stations and still played a full four-game schedule on Saturday, ending with a tournament title.