Forty-five sophomore, junior and senior high school students from Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin and Logan counties, along with a high school student from Ft. Worth, Texas attended the Medical Applications of Science for Health (M*A*S*H) camp June 3-14 at Mercy Medical Center in Fort Smith.

The camp is one of the largest of 35 held statewide with University of Arkansas for Medical Science (UAMS) Recruiting Specialist Lighla Whitson directing the camp.

The two-week summer medical enrichment experience allows high school students to shadow health professionals and attend workshops that enhance their experiences in the healthcare field. Students have the opportunity to learn about healthcare programs including pharmacy, therapy, CPR, anatomy, surgery, emergency medical response and others. The program hopes to encourage and engage rural youth interested in medical fields to continue their education and return to rural areas to work.

The students participating this year from Logan County included: Cassidy Bazyk of Subiaco, Andrew Bui of Subiaco, Johnny Bui of Subiaco, Callie Cox of Charleston, Jillian Jenkins of Charleston, Tayli Jones of Charleston, Michael Tran of Subiaco and Rachel Varkamp of Charleston.

M*A*S*H students are sponsored by their local county Farm Bureaus and the M*A*S*H Partnership, which includes the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Regional Centers, Arkansas Farm Bureau and Delta Dental. Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private farm and rural advocacy organization of more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.