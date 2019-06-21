Resources will still be available for Sebastian County residents affected by the 500-year Arkansas River Flood.

To assist Sebastian County homeowners outside Fort Smith in cleanup activities from the flood, Dumpsters will continue to be located at one site, 3010 Rodeo Arena Road in Lavaca, for another week through June 29, County Judge David Hudson stated in a news release. The Central City site will close Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Rodeo Arena Road site will continue to be monitored over the next two weeks to determine if it needs to be extended. Dumpsters there will continue to be operated Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. through June 29. There will be one Dumpster for appliances, one for yard waste and one for construction debris. The site will be staffed with road department employees to ensure items are placed in the correct receptacle. A backhoe will be used to help load and compact the Dumpsters.

Proof of residency will be required at the Rodeo Arena Road site, including a driver's license or other identification showing residency such as a utility or sanitation bill. County residents with proof of residency may also take the debris from the flood to the Fort Smith landfill for disposal at no charge through June 29.

Hudson also said county homeowners outside Fort Smith with flooded homes are encouraged to contact a licensed electrician prior to restoring the electrical service to their home for safety purposes.

Residents with wells used for drinking water that were flooded should contact the Health Department at 452-8600 to have the wells tested before using them. The inspection fee will be waived for flooded wells.

In addition, Sebastian County residents with flooded homes may request cleanup services from the volunteer and faith-based organizations assisting the community by calling 1 (800) 558-3370 or by going to the distribution hub at the former Sears location at Central Mall in Fort Smith.