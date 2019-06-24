TULSA — If you like your car tag, you can keep it.

The Tulsa World reports in fact, after July 1, you're not going to have much choice in the matter.

That's when a law passed in 2018 goes into effect. It fundamentally changes the car registration and tagging process in Oklahoma so that car tags remain assigned to car owners even after they sell the vehicle to which it's been attached.

"Starting July 1, if you sell a vehicle, remove the tag," said tax commission spokeswoman Paula Ross. "The tag will now stay with the person, not the car."

The tag can be registered to another vehicle with the same owner but doesn't have to be. In either case, it remains in the person's possession.

Officials say the switch will force owners to register ownership changes more timely and simplify the tracking of vehicles.

Former state Rep. Josh Cockroft, the House sponsor of the bill before leaving the Legislature at the end of 2018, said last year the change should cut down on people avoiding parking tickets and turnpike tolls by not registering changes in ownership.

Currently, former owners often find themselves dunned for cars they sold months or even years previously because the new owners never updated the registration.

More seriously, former owners sometimes find themselves enmeshed in criminal cases in which their old cars and trucks have been used.

"This will assist law enforcement in tracking current vehicle owners as well as cut down on past owners receiving turnpike fines, parking tickets or other issues involving their old vehicle," Ross said.

Under the law effective July 1, vehicles bought from a dealership will come with a paper tag valid for 30 days. The change in ownership must be registered within that period. The owner may replace the paper tag with a permanent one already in his or her possession or obtain a new one from a tag agent.

Vehicles not bought from a dealership may be driven for five days without a plate. During these five days, a copy of the bill of sale or the assigned title must be carried in the vehicle. Owners with a tag from a previous vehicle may place it on the new vehicle after it has been titled and registered. Owners have 30 days to update the registration.

Another important change under the new law is that current certificates of registration must be carried in the vehicle at all times.

Distributed by The Associated Press.