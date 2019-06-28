THEFTS

SOUTH 22ND STREET, 5000 BLOCK: A purse valued at $40 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

HIGH STREET, 4400 BLOCK: A self-propelled push mower valued at $410 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH 16TH STREET, 900 BLOCK: A game console and money valued at $350 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

7101 ZERO ST.: Three power drills, a chop saw, a line laser, a dot laser, an iPad, an impact drill, a screw gun, two tape measures, two leather bags, a pouch, a speed square, a razor knife, a safety harness, a lanyard, a leather tool belt and two screw gun barrels valued at $4,416 were reported stolen in a burglary at the Hug and Hall construction site.

SOUTH S STREET, 2100 BLOCK: A 2002 Honda Accord valued at $5,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH W STREET, 2000 BLOCK: A 2004 Honda VTX valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.

NORTH 18TH STREET, 600 BLOCK: Money and jewelry valued at $16,000 was reported stolen in a residential burglary. A 2016 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle was also reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

RONISHA ANTOINETTE GUY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a woman bit his arm.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

JOSHUA MITCHELL WOODWORTH OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony leaving the scene of an injury accident and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith.

JESSIE DALE PIPPENGER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on unspecified felony and misdemeanor warrants outside of Sebastian County and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Fort Smith.