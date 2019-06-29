THEFTS

HIGHWAY 71 SOUTH, 7800 BLOCK: A 2005 Honda vehicle valued at $10,000 was reported stolen.

ROGERS AVENUE, 7900 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $800 was reported stolen.

NORTH GREENWOOD AVENUE, 1300 BLOCK: A handgun and a pair of sunglasses valued at $700 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH 28TH STREET, 4700 BLOCK: A wallet, an ID card, a driver's license and debit cards valued at $1 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ESSEX PLACE, 9900 BLOCK: A backpack leaf blower and a chainsaw valued at $800 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

EMPLOYEES AT MCCUTCHEN AND SEXTON LAW FIRM reported an unspecified amount of money had been wire transferred from their account through forged checks.

AN EMPLOYEE AT SONIC, 2210 Midland Blvd., reported a customer paid for food with a counterfeit $20 bill.

AN EMPLOYEE AT LITTLEFIELD EXPRESS, 3401 Cavanaugh Road, reported a customer pumped $30 of gas into his car and then left.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

LENVILLE RAY MILLS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, an unclassified peeping tom offense, misdemeanor second-degree criminal impersonation and two misdemeanor failure to appear warrants out of Fort Smith and Sebastian County.

JUSTIN GRANT FENNER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Sebastian County.