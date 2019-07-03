A man was shot at Tilles Park in Fort Smith on Sunday, according to a report from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Officer Andre Arnoldi reported he was on patrol Sunday when he received a call for service regarding a shooting incident at the north entrance of Tilles Park at 3700 Grand Ave. He arrived on scene at about 4 a.m. and talked to a Fort Smith woman, who was in what appeared to be a state of shock.

The woman reported she, her boyfriend, and two others were sitting in their vehicle in the parking area. Two men and a woman she did not know arrived, approached them and demanded access to the vehicle. One of the men pulled out a black firearm and was banging on the passenger side rear seat window, shouting for them to open the door. The woman's boyfriend opened the door, after which the man pointed the firearm at him and demanded drugs and their personal property.

Arnoldi asked the woman what she and the others were doing there, and the woman reportedly said they were selling drugs. She told police the passenger side rear door was opened, the shooter pointed the firearm at her boyfriend's groin area and fired. After the boyfriend began shouting he had been shot and started running toward Grand Avenue, where the others lost sight of him. The woman called police after that.

Arnoldi was informed by other officers the boyfriend was at a hospital where his friends had taken him. The boyfriend had been shot twice and one casing was recovered.