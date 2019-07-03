Due to the term of 3 board members ending on Dec. 31, there will be 3 vacancies on the Townhouse Association board of directors for the upcoming term of Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2022.

Applications are available in the Hot Springs Village Townhouse Association office, 1 Perralena Lane in Valencia Courts, between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday; as well as at www.hsvtha.com. Completed applications, with resumes and photograph, are due by noon Friday, Aug. 31.

If a ballot is required, it will be mailed Oct. 4, and must be returned by Nov. 14, to be counted on Nov. 15.

The new board will be seated at the special board of directors meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, with the regular board of directors meeting to follow at 9:30.

Any HSVTHA member in good standing may run. Any owner of a townhouse in any of the 16 HSVTHA courts automatically becomes a member of the HSVTHA.