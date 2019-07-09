The Farm Credit Cooperatives of Arkansas made a $50,000 donation for flood relief to the Arkansas office of the American Red Cross on July 3.

The funds will assist Arkansans impacted by recent flooding along the Arkansas River. Thirty-one counties along the Arkansas portion of the river system sustained damage from late May and early June flooding, according to a news release.

“Every eight minutes, the Red Cross responds to a disaster,” said Lori Arnold, executive director at American Red Cross at Little Rock.

“Farm Credit’s $50,000 donation will go toward providing essential support so the Red Cross is able to provide clean water, safe shelter and hot meals during people’s darkest moments,” Arnold said.

The Red Cross responds quickly when disaster strikes. They are often the first to offer meals, shelter, emotional support, health services, relief supplies, initial casework and, eventually, longer-term recovery efforts, according to the release.

“We live and work in the rural communities we serve and our concern is with our friends, neighbors and customers who have been affected by recent flooding,” said Brandon Haberer, president and chief executive officer of Farm Credit of Western Arkansas.

“With some of the state’s most fertile cropland along the Arkansas River, the flooding has been devastating for farmers, in particular,” Haberer said. “We have customers with significant damage to homes, farm buildings and farmland. The Farm Credit Cooperatives of Arkansas are making this donation to help support the work the Arkansas Red Cross does in meeting immediate needs in times of crisis.”

With $3.7 billion in assets, the Farm Credit Cooperatives of Arkansas have more than 11,000 members across the state. As three separate Farm Credit associations, AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, Farm Credit Midsouth and Farm Credit of Western Arkansas, they supply reliable credit to farmers, ranchers and rural homeowners. Details: ARFarmCredit.com.