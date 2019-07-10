Nature photography by Clarksville native, Lisa Martin, is on exhibit at the River Valley Arts Center in Russellville during July 7-27. Martin, a member of the Arkansas Artists Registry and Arkansas Arts Council, said that she began taking pictures at a young age after her parents gave her a Kodak Instamatic as her first camera.

“I took my first artistic photo of the snow-covered corral in our pasture [with that camera] and I have been hooked ever since.”

Although she began with film, Martin said that she is now completely digital and that she took photographs for her high school and college yearbooks, later in her public information job at the University of the Ozarks and Arkansas Tech University-Ozark and currently as a high school English teacher at Scranton.

“My love for photography has grown as an adult. I like to capture the essence of the subjects, especially nature and wildlife. I would also like to capture more people and places in Johnson and Logan Counties that give us a sense of place and where we came from.”

Martin said that most of her pictures have been taken locally, many in Johnson County since that is her home, although she has taken many images throughout the state with her good friend, Cheryl Silveira, who invited Martin to the Little Rock Zoo one day which is where Martin now takes the majority of her animal photos.

“I particularly like taking pictures of swans, western crowned pigeons, and other birds. I also enjoy taking photos of flowers and landscapes at State Parks.”

Martin has shown a couple photos in both the Women in the Arts District Invitational at the University of the Ozarks and The Fort Smith Arts Center local show in the late eighties.

She has also been the featured artist at Lake Dardanelle State Park in 2015 and 2019.

The exhibit includes approximately thirty photographs of the area landscapes and wildlife.

The Arts Center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 5:00 pm. and is located at 1001 East B Street in Russellville. The mission of the arts center is to create opportunities for education, ​participation, ​appreciation and enjoyment ​of the arts ​​for all people.​