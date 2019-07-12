Special to The Commercial

Friday

Jul 12, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Cleveland


Phi Alpha Qingz was incorporated by Kabrina Marshall, 208 Oak St., Rison, July 1.


Hill Top Timber LLC was incorporated by Brian Ashcraft, 6060 Rye Cutoff, Rison, July 1.


Desha


Clayboy’s Inc. was incorporated by Steven Oldner, 225 S. College, Dumas, July 1.


Drew


Majesticcreations Corp. was incorporated by Nicole Garth, 147 Curries St., Winchester, July 1.


Grace Logistics LLC was incorporated by Roger E. Blackmon, 245 E. Trotter Ave., Monticello, July 2.


Teca Properties LLC was incorporated by Chance Norris, 193 Garrett Lane, Monticello, July 3.


Grant


Native Homecare LLC was incorporated by Melissa Drake, 180 Grant 167041, Sheridan, July 1.


Jefferson


Hope of The Delta Center was incorporated by Danny Allen, 2001 S. Cherry St., Pine Bluff, July 2.


World of Rainbows LLC was incorporated by Carrie Paskel, 2314 Diane Drive, Pine Bluff, June 30.