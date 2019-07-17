Clark and Tori Parker of Magazine were recently named 2019 Logan County Farm Family of the Year.

"I am extremely humbled to be named Farm Family of the Year for Logan County. Our whole family is involved in the operation of the farm," said Clark. "It's not just me, but Tori and the children all play a part. We are just ordinary Logan County people trying to be good parents, good stewards of the land and animals and give a little back to the community where we are able."

Now in its 72nd year, the Farm Family of the Year program is the longest-running farm family recognition program of its type. The competition is based on production, efficiency and management of farm operations, family life and rural/community leadership and values.

As a nonprofit, Arkansas Farm Bureau is a private advocacy organization of more than 192,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

Each year, Farm Bureau continues to honor and celebrate the state's largest and most vibrant industry and families who make up the state's most prominent business sector through their Farm Family of the Year program.

Due to the diverse landscape and moderate climate, Arkansas contributes more than $21 billion to the economy each year from a wide array of agricultural products. The Parker's priority is raising commercial beef cattle and commercial broiler chickens, but Clark did admit to having a small herd of registered Angus cattle that the family is raising as a hobby in hopes of producing show quality cattle for the kids 4H projects.

Coming from a long line of farmers, Clark said that farming was something he was born into.

"There was no particular 'aha' moment when I thought farming was right for me, but rather it was just always understood farming would be my path."

Clark, who learned the trade from his father, said that farming provides opportunities to teach his children about everything from animal husbandry to environmental stewardship. He said it also teaches them about the value of a hard day's work and the importance of integrity and work ethic and has provided a way for his children and their families to carry on the Parker legacy.

"I turned down job opportunities after college that would have moved me out of state. The family farm did not have a clear succession plan from one generation to the next and the farm wasn't of the size or scope that would support a family without an off-farm job, so I took a job with Tyson in Waldron where I was first introduced to broiler houses."

Clark said that every year barriers become higher for young farmers and even though he doesn't know at this current time whether his children will want to carry on the tradition, he wants to provide every opportunity for them to pursue those dreams and eliminate those entry barriers as much as he is capable.

"My goal is to take the opportunities I was blessed with and pass on at least that much of an opportunity to my children and grandchildren."

According to Farm Bureau, Arkansas has more than 14 million acres of farmland that includes more than 6 million acres of crops with livestock and hay production making up the remaining 8 million acres. Arkansas excels in the production of beef cattle, cotton, dairy, aquaculture, pork, horticulture, poultry, rice, soybeans, wheat and so others.

In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said, "Farm families are multigenerational, and that, to me, is what's so important. They've survived good times and bad times, tough economies, and they have been able to make a living for their family."

"They're leaders," he adds. "They're survivors. And they're hard workers. They're community oriented. That's the nature of a farm family. You help your neighbors, and that's helping our communities."

Looking ahead the Parker's intend to grow poultry as long as their housing and equipment is viable and plan to maintain the cattle herd as long as they are physically able. They also hope to see a smooth farm transition for the next generation.

Clark and Tori are grateful to the community for the support they have received. Being named Farm Family of the Year gives them encouragement that they are in some ways doing things the 'right' way.