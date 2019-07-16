Concerns about drainage at Ramsey Junior High are being addressed as part of the Vision 2023 renovations.

Members of the Fort Smith Board of Education said last month it seemed unwise to renovate the school without including some sort of work to prevent flooding on campus.

“My concern is, are we going to do all this work and get this laid out and have to turn around in two years and make another major investment to address the drainage?” asked board member Wade Gilkey.

Steve Sparling of HPM, district project manager, said in June drainage work wasn’t included in the scope of the project, which meant money was not set aside, but it would be evaluated. Now, plans include some preventative upgrades.

“We are addressing those issues as part of the millage,” said Sparling.

The city of Fort Smith is working on a stormwater drainage project, running from Dallas Street through the school’s parking lot and around part of the district’s service center.

Work to regrate main drainage areas and increase the pipe size of storm sewers is now included in the project. Sparling said the lines will tie into the city’s new 30-inch drain, which should alleviate a lot of the issues.

Board member Talicia Richardson asked if there were plans for rainwater conservation. Sparling said the district is still in talks with the city, but it’s not the biggest priority.

“I think the key issue here, with the amount of water that was standing, it’s best to get it away quickly,” Sparling said.

Ramsey will have a new entrance with offices at the front of the building and a hallway leading to the gym. A second, internal entrance, will be used for students needing to see a counselor or assistant principal.

The previous offices will turn into classrooms and the courtyard will be secured.

A notice to proceed is expected to be issued within the next two weeks.

Elementary school projects

Morrison Elementary is getting security upgrades and a new layout, while Cavanaugh, Fairview, Spradling and Sunnymede elementary schools are receiving new secure entrances.

“Substantial completion for the security packages is still tracking for Aug. 13,” Sparling said. “Knock on all the wood in the room, things are going really well without any significant issues.”

Morrison is also on track to be finished by then.

Sparling said the new demountable walls are scheduled to be delivered this week. The plan is to finish the offices and classrooms, so the staff can get moved back in.

“We want to be out of the way as quickly and safely as possible,” Sparling said. “We do not want to be there painting a wall with teachers behind us.”

Sparling said the goal to begin its punch list, small tasks to be completed or minor construction damage — such as a nicked wall — that needs fixing, the first full week of August. This timeline is flexible, though. The district and crews are also working together to determine furniture move in.

“I just want to make sure we keep our teachers in mind and be very helpful, because this will be the first impression for the teachers and parents,” Richardson said. “I think they want to make sure their classroom is top notch.”

The first day of the 2019-20 school year is Aug. 13.