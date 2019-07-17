THEFTS

TOWSON AVENUE, 2800 BLOCK: A laptop valued at $350 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

1905 CAVANAUGH ROAD: Four sets of scissors and 12 hair clippers were reported stolen from Cavanaugh Barber Shop and $1,000 damage was reported to a front glass door.

ASSAULTS

AN EMPLOYEE AT WALMART, 2425 Zero St., reported a man pushed him when he confronted him about two Bibles valued at $80 that he shoplifted.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

TIMOTHY JOSEPH HURLOCKER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

EMPLOYEES AT EUREKA PIZZA, 2815 Grand Ave., reported a customer purchased an order with a counterfeit $20 bill.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

AN EMPLOYEE AT BEST WESTERN, 2900 South 68th St., reported $1,000 damage to two hotel windows.