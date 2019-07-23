On July 15, Tia Helberg with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Hot Springs Village about the new grocery store near DeSoto and Ponce de Leon.

The store now serves sandwiches, with more to come.

Also held was a breakfast buffet in honor of Dave and Kathy who are leaving. They will be missed.

Be Kiwanians’ guest at 7:30 a.m., each Monday morning for coffee and doughnuts at the Village United Methodist Church at 200 Carmona Road. The regular meeting begins at 8 a.m.

It’s an opportunity to learn about the projects and programs Kiwanis supports in the community and for the children of the world. Do you want to become a member? The next meeting will be Monday, July 29. For more information, contact Kiwanis president Pat Hansen 501-226-5126.



